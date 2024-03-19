Colorado State vs Virginia live stream: Watch the First Four for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the last remaining spots in the Round of 64 is on the line tonight, as Virginia takes on Colorado State in a First Four matchup.

The game is scheduled to tip around 9:10 p.m. ET, but the exact start-time will be about 30 minutes after the completion of Wagner vs Howard. It will be televised on truTV, though there are several different ways you can watch March Madness live streams for free if you don’t have cable or don’t have truTV.

Is There a Free Colorado State vs Virginia Live Stream?

YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package or above) are the only two live-TV streaming services that include truTV and come with a free trial.

Moreover, both of these channel packages include CBS (live in most markets), TNT and TBS. That means you can sign up for either service and then watch today’s Colorado State vs Virginia game, Wednesday’s two other First Four games (both on truTV) and all 32 first-round games (all on CBS, truTV, TBS or TNT) on Thursday and Friday before ever having to pay anything.

If you’ve used up both of those free trials already, you can watch on the March Madness Live app or website, which has every single game of the tournament. You need to sign in to a pay-TV provider in order watch this way, but you can watch for free for three hours before needing to log in. That should be enough time to watch this one.

Other Ways to Watch the Colorado State vs Virginia Live Stream

Max (formerly HBO Max) subscribers can watch every truTV, TBS and TNT tournament game via the B/R Sports add-on. You don’t need to change anything about your subscription–the games will simply be available on the B/R Sports tab within the Max app or website.

There’s no free trial to Max, but at just $10 per month (the B/R Sports add-on will be an extra $10 per month fee at some point, but it’s currently included with your Max subscription at no extra cost), this is the cheapest long-term option for watching these games.

Not far behind in that department is Sling. The “Sling Orange” plus “Entertainment Extra” bundle–which includes truTV, TNT, TBS and 43 total channels–costs just $21 per month for your first month. It’s $46 per month after that, but the entirety of the NCAA tournament will fall within that first month, meaning you’ll get most of the games for very cheap.

How to Watch the Colorado State vs Virginia Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) such as NordVPN can get you watching the game from outside of the United States. All of the aforementioned streaming services are restricted to US-only, but NordVPN can hide your IP address and connect you to one of their 2,000-plus servers in the US, thus allowing you to access content as if you were physically located in the US.

Of course, there’s no shortage of good VPN’s out there. We’ve put together lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals, which you can reference if you’re seeking some alternate options.

