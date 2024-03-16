 Skip to main content
DC United vs Inter Miami live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Still without a loss through their first three games of the season, DC United return home for a big showdown with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami today.

The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass if you live in the United States or Canada, but there’s actually a way you can watch this one for free.

Watch DC United vs Inter Miami on MLS Season Pass

Lionel Messi seen on a promo for MLS Season Pass on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Every MLS game this season is on MLS Season Pass, which is available exclusively through the Apple TV website or app. The service costs $15 per month or $99 for the season (or $13 and $79 if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber), and there’s no free trial.

Related

However, Apple TV is offering every single match for free this week. You don’t need to sign up for Season Pass or anything–just head over to the Apple TV website or app, find the match that you want, and you’ll be able to start watching. You will need to log-in with an Apple ID in order to watch, but that’s free to get if you don’t have one.

It’s as simple as that.

Of course, if you do plan on watching more MLS games throughout the year, Season Pass is pretty much a no-brainer. Not only will you get every MLS game (with no local blackouts), but you also get Leagues Cup games, plus select MLS Next and MLS NEXT Pro matches. But that can be a decision that Future You makes. For now, you can watch DC United vs Inter Miami completely free.

Watch DC United vs Inter Miami Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re outside of the United States, the only way to access MLS Season Pass is with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), which hides your location and allows you to access normally geo-locked content from other countries.

NordVPN is safe, fast and works on Apple TV, so that’s a strong choice here. However, if you want some alternatives, you can check out our guide to the best VPN services or our rundown of the best VPN deals in 2024.

