Where to watch Devotion

In 2022, a thrilling, long-awaited movie that combined nostalgia and amazing action sequences involving aerial combat was released. No, we’re not talking about Top Gun: Maverick — we’re talking about Devotion, J.D. Dillard’s gripping movie about the real-life heroics of Jesse Brown, the first African American to complete the U.S. Navy’s basic flight training program.

Unfortunately, unlike Maverick, Devotion didn’t do too well at the box office. Audiences were still seeing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or were saving their money for Avatar: The Way of Water. It’s a shame, because the movie is a good old-fashioned crowd-pleaser that Hollywood just doesn’t make much of anymore. Fortunately, Devotion is about to hit streaming services, so you can catch a movie that’s just as good as the Tom Cruise sequel.

Where can you watch Devotion in the U.S.?

Devotion will stream on Paramount+.

While Devotion may lure you to Paramount+, there are many more shows and movies available on the platform to make your subscription worth your while. Shows like The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and The Twilight Zone and hit movies like The Lost City, Top Gun: Maverick, and Smile are just a few of the titles that you won’t want to miss.

When can you watch Devotion?

Devotion will start streaming January 8.

How much does it cost?

That depends on what kind of plan you prefer. To take advantage of the free trial, simply head to the Paramount+ website and sign up. Your first seven days will be free, but after the trial period, subscription plans start as low as $5 per month. That option (called “Essential”) comes with limited commercial interruptions. If you don’t want any ads, the Premium monthly subscription will cost you $10 a month.

You can save money if you commit to a one-year subscription. An Essential annual subscription is $50 a year, while a Premium annual subscription is $100 a year. You can also bundle the Paramount+ subscription with a Showtime subscription for $12 a month or $120 a year.

Is Devotion worth watching?

DEVOTION - Official Trailer (HD)

Yes! Devotion is what a mainstream Hollywood movie should be: slick, absorbing, character-driven, and fun. More so than Top Gun: Maverick, Devotion tells a story that matters. You can’t help but be pulled in by the true story of Brown, who struggled to overcome systematic racism to defend his country.

Dillard masterfully recreates the aerial dogfights Brown participated in, and he’s also just as adept at capturing the unique bond that exists between Brown and his fellow pilots. Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell are standouts as Brown and his best friend, Tom Hudner, who both face impossible odds while flying into enemy territory.

The movie runs 138 minutes and is rated PG-13.

