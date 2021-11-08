The Disney+ marketing train chugs on this week with Disney+ Day on Friday, November 12. There’s a lot going on come Friday, including the streaming service’s launch in South Korea and Taiwan, the Disney+ premier of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Home Sweet Home, and Olaf Presents, and a new short from The Simpsons.

That’s just for starters, and the celebration is spilling over from the digital world to the theater, with four surprise screenings at participating AMC theaters from November 12-14. The unnamed “fan favorite movies” will be screened once a day over the three days and include selections from Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney (proper), and Star Wars.

The films will be available for $5 (plus tax) and include a surprise short, a free Disney+ poster, a 20-ounce drink, and a 53-ounce bag of popcorn.

“We appreciate Disney working together with us to provide AMC movie-goers the opportunity to see their favorite Disney films with family and friends in their local theatre,” Elizabeth Frank, executive vice president, worldwide programming and chief content officer at AMC Theatres, said in a press release. “Though I see many movies at home through Disney+, I love experiencing my favorites on the big screen and the surprise screenings will add to the fun. With Disney’s phenomenal library of movies, it will be challenging to pick just four.”

In addition, Disney+ is serving up a one-month subscription for just $2 as part of the promotions. You’ll have to subscribe by November 14, and you’ll have to either be a new subscriber, or a returning subscriber. After the initial month, you’ll pay the usual $8 a month that everyone else is paying.

The Disney+ Bundle is still in effect, too, and it’s still a pretty excellent deal, giving you a basic Hulu subscription, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $14 a month.

Disney+ is home to all things Disney, of course, as well as Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and National Geographic. It’s available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, on iOS and Android, and in a web browser. Disney+ also is available on various smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Editors' Recommendations