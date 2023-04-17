Everything coming to Disney+ in May 2023

Ready for summer? Well, Disney+ will tempt you to stay in instead and watch all of its numerous new and returning Disney+ shows, original movies, and season finales that are set to debut in May 2023.

The big premiere this month is American Born Chinese, a live-action adaptation of Gene Luen Yang’s popular graphic novel of the same name. Disney will also debut an original movie, Crater, about a young boy who embarks on an intergalactic adventure with his three best friends. May also sees the return of those lovable Muppets in The Muppets Mayhem.

We’ve provided the full list of everything new on Disney+ in May 2023 below, with the new arrivals we’re most excited about highlighted in bold.

May 2

A Small Light (season 1, 2 episodes)

May 3

Eureka! (season 1, 6 episodes)

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All (series premiere; all 4 episodes streaming)

For the first time ever, global superstar Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music. This series follows Sheeran after he learns of life-changing news, and reveals it his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life. This original four-part series features exclusive footage that goes behind his iconic hits, never-before-seen personal moments with his friends and family, and epic stadium performances that give insight into his world.

In each episode, Sheeran faces themes and emotions that most people experience. He expresses his deeper thoughts as he reassesses life and explores what he thinks of the world — and of himself — and how this difficult time has influenced him and his new music.

May 4

Star Wars: Visions volume 2 (all episodes available)

Following on the Emmy Award-nominated success of Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, the newest iteration will continue to push the boundaries of Star Wars storytelling, with nine new shorts from nine studios from around the globe. Employing the most captivating animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures, the second volume offers a dynamic new perspective on the storied mythos of Star Wars.

The shorts included in Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 were created by international animation studios including El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), PunkRobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea), Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D’ART Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). D’ART Shtajio’s short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (season 1 premiere)

Set 200 years before The Phantom Menace, during the High Republic era, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs as they are sent by Master Yoda to train at a Jedi temple on the beautiful world of Tenoo under the tutelage of Master Zia. Together, they blast off on adventures across Tenoo and throughout the galaxy aboard the Crimson Firehawk with ace pilot Nash and her droid, RJ-83. They’ll help those in need, clash with villainous pirates, and discover exotic creatures. Most importantly, they will learn what it means to be a good friend.

May 5

Charles in His Own Words

Entrelazados Live!

Live the Entrelazados Live experience! The show includes the original songs Donde voy and Convénceme, covers from the ’90s such as Keep Living Without Your Love, a selection of songs from the musical Freaky Friday: A New Musical, and musical hits of the moment such as Tacones Rojos and Vivir Así.

May 9

A Small Light (season 1, 2 episodes)

May 10

Life Below Zero (season 20)

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (season 4)

The Muppets Mayhem (new series premiere; all episodes streaming)

The comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene.

May 12

Crater (movie premiere)

Crater is the story of Caleb Channing (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Scott Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Billy Barratt), Borney (Orson Hong) and Marcus (Thomas Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Mckenna Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.

May 16

A Small Light (season 1, 2 episodes)

May 17

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (season 5)

Saturdays (season 1, 4 episodes)

May 23

A Small Light (season 1, 2 episodes)

May 24

Kiff (season 1, 4 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (season 2, 5 episodes)

American Born Chinese (original series premiere; all episodes streaming)

This series is based on Gene Luen Yang’s groundbreaking graphic novel that chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed kung fu.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (season 2 premiere; episodes 1-6 streaming)

Our two tiny troublemakers are back, with even wilder and crazier adventures! In their big city park, Chip and Dale are as eager as ever to increase their acorn stash. But their tumultuous dynamic makes it hard for things to ever go right. Along with Pluto, Donald, and even more Disney characters, the world’s favorite chipmunk duo take on a brand-new chunk of trouble!

May 26

Wild Life

May 31

Firebuds (season 1, 6 episodes)

