Everything coming to Disney+ in September 2023

Is it almost September already? It seems like only yesterday that we were all celebrating the Fourth of July. Disney+, however, will do its best to keep the summer party going with its new and returning Disney+ shows, original movies, and season finales that are set to stream in September 2023.

The latest series set in the world of Star Wars, Ahsoka, continues its first season, with Rosario Dawson returning to the role she originated in The Mandalorian. Disney+ subscribers can also watch the premiere of Disney’s latest live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, with Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, and Javier Bardem.

Recommended Videos

Below, we’ve provided the full list of everything new on Disney+ in September 2023.

Tuesday, September 5

All Wet

Trolley Troubles

Wednesday, September 6

9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)

The Little Mermaid

I Am Groot (Season 2 Premiere) – All Shorts Streaming

The troublemaking twig returns to make more mischief in the second season of I Am Groot. This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments. Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot in five all-new shorts. Kirsten Lepore, writer/director of season 1, returns in the same capacity for season 2.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 4

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, Padawan to Anakin Skywalker, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Friday, September 8

2000s Greatest Tragedies (special)

The Barn Dance

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive (special)

Bone Trouble

George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (special)

Merbabies

Mickey’s Kangaroo

Playful Pluto

Pluto, Junior

Wednesday, September 13

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (season 5, 7 episodes)

Raven’s Home (season 6, 4 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (season 2, 7 episodes)

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Premiere

Join visionary director James Gunn and superstars such as Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña as they recount how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was conceived, shaped, and delivered to the world. And stand alongside the cast and crew in the emotional final moments of the shoot as they bid farewell to each other, and close this chapter in the saga of Peter Quill and his loveable band of misfit warriors.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 5

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

Bertie Gregory travels the world to capture unique animals’ daily lives like never before and shows all the epic moments he and his team face.

Friday, September 15

Lang Lang Plays Disney Premiere

World-renowned pianist Lang Lang and Disney’s most iconic music come together in this exclusive one-night-only concert at Royal Albert Hall. Through performance and documentary segments, the film opens an intimate window into his extraordinary musical journey, speaking to his love for Disney since his childhood in China.

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka

Dive into the new Star Wars master-apprentice legacy with the cast and filmmakers of Ahsoka.

Wednesday, September 20

The Ghost and Molly McGee (season 2, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (season 1, 5 episodes)

Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 6

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion

Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, Assembled uncovers how Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion was born. Witness what it took to conjure the world of the show, and spend time with Samuel L. Jackson as he dons the patch once again to engage in the most baffling battle of Nick Fury’s career.

Wednesday, September 27

To Catch a Smuggler (S5, 8 episodes)

Pupstruction: Season 1 (S1, 6 episodes)

Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 7

Friday, September 29

Marvel Studios Legends: Variants

Who is Loki? Is he a raven-haired chap in a green suit with a penchant for deception and depravity? Is he instead a she with blonde hair who prefers to be called Sylvie? Or could Loki actually be an overly sensitive alligator with golden horns and a taste for cats? Truth be told, Loki is all of the above — thanks to the existence of numerous Variants. OK … so what exactly is a Variant?

This episode of Legends holds the answer to that critical question and more. A Variant is an individual that doesn’t belong to the so-called “sacred timeline,” and thus hails from a kind of alternate reality where there might exist a very different version of Loki, or someone called Mobius, or Renslayer, or Kang. Still having trouble making sense of it all? Fear not, Legends has got you covered!

Marvel Studios Legends: TVA

There is a “sacred timeline” — a timeline that must be protected at all costs. And let’s hope that you and I are a genuine part of it. For if not, we might one day be visited by agents of the Time Variance Authority, who will be obligated to “prune” us and banish us to a nightmarish world that resides in perpetual isolation at the absolute end of time.

Legends explores the mysterious origins of the TVA, and sifts the fact from the fiction. Are the Time-Keepers truly a trio of godlike beings responsible for the TVA’s creation? Or could they merely be artificial figureheads meant to obscure the identity of some flesh-and-blood mastermind possessing secrets both dark and ancient? This episode of Legends holds every answer.

Disney’s Launchpad (season 2) New Shorts Streaming

Beautiful, FL

Determined to win an ice cream competition with a flavor inspired by her late Tia Abuela’s Puerto Rican treats, a teen girl turns to her trailer park neighbors to help figure out the winning recipe.

The Ghost

Twelve-year-old Clarice Cheung feels like she’s invisible, especially next to her older sister, Naomi. But when a fight breaks out at the dinner table, it awakens a ghost that begins taking the family, one by one. Now Clarice and Naomi must work together to stop this powerful spirit, before their family is torn apart forever.

Black Belts

Determined to prove himself a Compton legend like his ex-fighter dad, an offbeat teen steals the family’s secret martial arts technique to use at a well-renowned underground dojo. Seeking respect among his peers, he learns quickly that there’s more to being a man than throwing hands.

Maxine

Nervous about introducing her first girlfriend to her family, Allie gets help from the spirit of a long-lost relative during the Hungry Ghost Festival.

Project CC

A brilliant child scientist must join forces with her sister when a cloning experiment goes awry.

The Roof

After being sent to stay with their grandfather, a Northern Cheyenne teen discovers a connection to their family and community in a way they never thought possible.

Editors' Recommendations