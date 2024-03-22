 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Vermont vs Duke live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Attempting to evoke the magic of Taylor Coppenrath and T.J. Sorrentine from 19 years ago, No. 13 seed Vermont seeks its second trip to the Round of 32 in school history when it takes on blueblood Duke today.

The game starts at 7:10 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, there are a several different ways you can watch March Madness streaming live online for free.

Is There a Free Duke vs Vermont Live Stream?

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

There are actually five different ways you can watch Duke vs Vermont at no cost: YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Fubo or March Madness Live. All of these options will work perfectly fine for watching this specific game, but they do vary in terms of what else is included, so let’s break down each option:

Related

YouTube TV: The “Base Plan” includes CBS (live in most markets) for this game, but it also comes with TNT, TBS and truTV. That means you can watch every tournament game for as long as you keep it, and it comes with a free five-day trial that will get you through the opening weekend of games.

DirecTV Stream: This is the only other live-TV streaming service that includes all the channels needed for the whole tournament and come with a free trial. Using YouTube TV’s free trial for the first weekend and then DirecTV Stream’s five-day trial for the second weekend would get you all the way to the Final Four without ever paying anything.

Paramount+: If you just want the CBS games, this the cheapest way to do that for the entirety of the Big Dance. You’ll need to do the “with SHOWTIME” option, which is $12 per month, but it comes with a seven-day free trial.

Fubo: Unfortunately Fubo doesn’t include TBS, TNT or truTV, but it does have CBS in nearly every market, and it does come with a free seven-day trial, so it’s at least enough to watch Duke vs Vermont plus a handful of other games today, Saturday and Sunday.

March Madness Live: If you can sign in with a cable provider, you can watch every tournament game on the March Madness Live app or website. If you can’t do that, you can still watch for three hours, giving you enough runway for this game.

How to Watch the Duke vs Vermont Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Check out NordVPN if you’re trying to watch March Madness one of the aforementioned streaming services from outside of the United States. These sites will block you if you’re abroad, but NordVPN can hide your IP address/location and connect you to one of its 2,000-plus US-based servers. This lets you sidestep these blocks and access content as if you were physically in the country.

For some other options, you can take a look at our breakdown of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals available right now.

Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
