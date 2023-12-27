 Skip to main content
Everton vs Man City Live Stream: How to watch the game for free

John Alexander
By
A side angle of a soccer stadium.
.

English Premier League soccer is going strong into the final moments of 2023. One of today’s big matches can be seen in the form of the Everton vs Man City live stream at 3:15 p.m. ET. But if you haven’t yet figured out where to watch Everton vs Man City yet, you may be scrambling to find a stream. If you aren’t already subbed to a live TV streaming service, use this guide to find the one to watch Everton vs Man City on, or even watch Everton vs Man City for free if you qualify for a free trial to select services.

The best way to watch Everton vs Man City

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Sling TV is a fantastic resource for people interested in catching the Everton vs Man City live stream, as well as most of the rest of the English Premier League games. For an experience tailored for sports fans, consider signing up for Sling Blue — one of a few Sling TV plans — to watch the match. It’s got more soccer and other sports programming like NHL Wednesdays and Good Morning Football to start your day off right. It also has live news, which can often revolve around popular sporting events. Usually $40 per month, you can sign up for as low as $20 for your first month. Just tap the button below to find your offer.

Is there a free Everton vs Man City live stream?

Fubo TV.
.

Fubo TV is one of our favorite Sling TV alternatives, and it also happens to be your free ticket to watching the Everton vs Man City live stream. You can get a Fubo TV free trial for up to 7 days, allowing you to watch Everton vs Man City for free and still enjoy quite a bit of other programming. They’ve got NFL games, the NBA League Pass, and MLB Big Innings to satiate all of your sports needs. With their Premier plan, you’ll even have access to Showtime for your New Year’s party and the longer days before work starts again in January. Plus, you can save recordings (up to 1,000 hours of them) to Fubo’s cloud service, allowing you to watching games and other programming later. To get the free trial, all you have to do is tap the button below and find your offer. The only catch is that you have to be a brand new member to qualify.

Other ways to watch the Everton vs Man City live stream

No Fubo TV free trial available? Not a Sling TV fan? No worries, you’ve still got an option left:

  • Hulu + Live —

How to watch the Everton vs Man City live stream from anywhere

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re traveling overseas (or even to Canada or Mexico) you might notice that your streaming services also seem to notice that your environment has changed. This can cause you big issues when you want to watch something in particular, such as the Everton vs Man City match. Perhaps it won’t shop up at all in the region you happen to be staying in, or the casters will start talking in the local language, leaving you clueless. If you have Nord VPN, one of the best VPNs, you can stop this problem easily, however. Through Nord VPN, you can tell your devices to stream as if they were from somewhere else, such as United States, leaving everything to be just like normal. And the best part is that Nord VPN is now offering a 30 day free trial, accessible to you if you tap the button below.

