Everything coming to Max (formerly HBO Max) in November 2023

November is here, and Max is celebrating with a pretty interesting and diverse lineup of movies, TV shows, and nonfiction programming. But don’t fret, the streamer still has past hits like Our Flag Means Death, The Gilded Age, Doom Patrol, and The Last of Us available to all subscribers.

Max’s November 2023 schedule includes the debut of the new Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory) show Bookie, the season 2 debuts of Rap Sh!t and Julia, and the streaming launches of the documentaries Albert Brooks: Defending My Life and Little Richard: I Am Everything. Max in November is the place for anyone who likes a little bit of this and a little bit of that.

Editor’s note: This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change by the network.

November 1

Act of Valor (2012)

After the Thin Man (1936)

Aliens (1986)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

The Avengers (1998)

The Bachelor (1999)

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

Bells Are Ringing (1960)

Black Beauty (1994)

Boys’ Night Out (1962)

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Brigadoon (1954)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5 (Food Network)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story 2 (2012)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Diner (1982)

Down to Earth (2001)

Dune (1984)

Elf (2003)

The Fantastic Four (2015)

Fever Pitch (2005)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Free Fire (2017)

Funny Farm (1988)

Get Carter (1971)

Get Smart (2008)

The Golden Compass (2007)

Gran Torino (2008)

Great Expectations (1998)

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Head of State (2003)

Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

High Life (2019)

Holiday Affair (1949)

Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)

Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Inkheart (2009)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Jack Frost (1998)

John Dies at the End (2013)

Kart Racer (2003)

Killing Me Softly (2003)

Kin (2018)

The King’s Speech (2010)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Legally Blondes (2009)

The Lovely Bones (2010)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

Misery (1990)

Mistress America (2015)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paddington 2 (2017)

Paycheck (2003)

The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1 (Food Network)

The Pirate (1948)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

The Polar Express (2004)

Predators (2010)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Road House (1989)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Room for One More (1952)

Running on Empty (1988)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Song of the Thin Man (1947)

Traffik (2018)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Wargames (1983)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Welcome To Marwen (2018)

Where the Boys Are (1960)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Winter’s Tale (2014)

November 2

Caught in the Net, Season 2 (ID)

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7 (Food Network)

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 4 (Discovery Channel)

November 3

Border Control: Spain, Seasons 1-3

Scent of Time (Max Original)

November 4

Rebuilding Black Wall Street, Season 1 (OWN)

November 5

Holiday Wars, Season 5 (Food Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, Season 1 (OWN)

The Lost Women of Highway 20, Season 1 (ID)

The Mountain Kitchen, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

November 6

Gumbo Coalition (2022)

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

The Family Chantel, Season 5 (TLC)

November 7

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2 (Food Network)

Building Roots, Season 1B (HGTV)

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 5 (HGTV)

Operation Undercover (ID)

Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (2023) (HBO Original)

November 8

A Chestnut Family Christmas (2021) (OWN)

A Christmas For Mary (2019) (OWN)

A Christmas Fumble (2022) (OWN)

A Christmas Open House (HGTV)

A Christmas Stray (2021) (OWN)

A Gingerbread Christmas (Food Network)

The Great Holiday Bake War (2022) (OWN)

A Sisterly Christmas (2021) (OWN)

Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Baking Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Buying Back the Block, 2 Specials(HGTV)

Candy Coated Christmas (Food Network)

Carole’s Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Cooking Up Christmas (2020) (OWN)

Designing Christmas (HGTV)

Feds, Season 1 (ID)

First Christmas (2020) (OWN)

Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1 (HGTV)

Fixer Upper: The Hotel (Magnolia Network)

Food Network: White House Thanksgiving (Food Network)

Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4 (HGTV)

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)

Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, Season 1 (HGTV)

Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Ho Ho Home (HGTV)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1 (Food Network)

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1 (HGTV)

One Fine Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Our OWN Christmas (OWN)

Santa’s Baking Blizzard, Season 1 (Food Network)

Surprising Santa Claus (HGTV)

The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1 (OWN)

Turkey Day Sunny’s Way, Season 1 (Food Network)

Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1 (Food Network)

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)

You Were My First Boyfriend (2023) (HBO Original)

November 9

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 4 (Max Original)

Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)

Sesame Street, Season 54 (Max Original)

November 11

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (2023) (HBO Original)

The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat (Magnolia Network)

November 12

American Monster, Season 9A (ID)

Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving (Food Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith (OWN)

November 13

Love Has Won (HBO Original)

November 14

Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 9A (ID)

How We Get Free (2023) (HBO Original)

Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)

Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special (Cartoon Network)

November 15

Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)

Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1 (Food Network)

Expedition Unknown, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)

House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)

White House Christmas, 1998-2021 (HGTV)

White House Christmas Special, 2022 (HGTV)

November 16

The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)

Julia, Season 2 (Max Original)

November 17

Killers of the Cosmos, Season 1 (Science Channel)

Tom & Jerry Snowman’s Land (2022)

November 19

Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1 (Food Network)

November 20

Ice Age America, Season 1 (Science Channel)

November 21

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, Season 1 (ID)

Road Rage, Season 1 (ID)

November 22

The Intern (2015)

November 23

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street

Elmo Saves Christmas

Little Richard: I Am Everything (2023) (CNN Films/Max Original)

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

A Sesame Street Christmas Carol

November 24

Let Us Prey, Season 1 (ID)

The Lives of Felix (Las vidas de Fèlix)

November 27

Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Season 12 (Adult Swim)

Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games (Food Network)

The Garden: Commune or Cult, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

November 28

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1G

South to Black Power (2023) (HBO Original)

November 29

Help! My House is Haunted, Season 4B

Her (2014)

Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

November 30

Bookie, Season 1 (Max Original)

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (Food Network)

Bleacher Report Live Sports in November:

Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET. Pre- and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game.

November 1

NHL: Buffalo Sabres* at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche*, 9:30 p.m.

November 6

College Basketball: 2023 Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas

Women: USC vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m.

Men: Oregon vs. Georgia, 4:30 p.m.

Women: Colorado vs. LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Men: USC vs. Kansas State, 10 p.m.

November 7

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m.

November 8

NHL: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

November 14

NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder, 10 p.m.

November 15

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

November 16

2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal (Home Leg)

U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 8:30 p.m.

November 20

2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal (Away Leg)

Soccer: U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Time TBA

November 21

NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.

November 22

NHL: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights* at Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m.

November 24

2023 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown

Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres, 6 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild, 8:30 p.m.

November 28

NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

November 29

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market

