Everything coming to Netflix in June 2023

Even though rivals Peacock and Apple TV+ have released 2023’s buzziest new shows, Netflix continues to be the No. 1 destination for streaming content. With recent hit shows like Queen Charlotte, Sweet Tooth, and The Night Agent, plus blockbuster movies like The Mother and the Oscar-winning All Quiet on the Western Front, Netflix still rules the streaming landscape like no other.

The party is set to continue with Netflix’s June 2023 programming schedule, which includes the debut of the action movie sequel Extraction 2 with Thor: Love and Thunder‘s Chris Hemsworth and the arrival of the Arnold Schwarzenegger documentary, Arnold. In addition, the fourth season of the hit comedy series Never Have I Ever will premiere, as will the original thriller Run Rabbit Run with Succession‘s Sarah Snook and a new season of the sci-fi show Black Mirror.

Coming in June (no specific date announced)

Black Mirror: Season 6

The Emmy-winning sci-fi drama series returns for a new season.

Celebrity

Fame. Money. Power. One young woman fights to become the next hottest celebrity in the glamorous yet scandalous world of influencers in Seoul.

Delete

A man and woman entangled in an affair attempt to start a new life together after they stumble upon a device that can make other people disappear.

June 1

THE DAYS

Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster.

A Beautiful Life

When a young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer, he must decide if he’s ready to open himself up to stardom — and love.

Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising

Two teenagers from different worlds use their newly discovered Ninja powers to defend dragons from villains who want to use their life force for evil.

June 2

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2

As the Death Date looms, the Flight 828 passengers and their loved ones race to fulfill their Callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits.

Missed Connections

After an unforgettable encounter, a hopeless romantic turns to an app to seek out a man she just met — but is he really what she’s looking for?

Rich in Love 2

When Paula leaves Rio de Janeiro to resume her work as a volunteer doctor in the Amazon, Teto hatches an impulsive plan to follow her — and chaos ensues.

Scoop

The shocking murder of a journalist thrusts a leading crime reporter into a nexus of police, media, and the Mumbai underworld as she fights for justice.

Valeria: Season 3

New love triangles. New life stages. Birthdays welcoming a new decade. The same four friends to navigate through it all together.

June 5

Barracuda Queens

When they fall deep into debt, a group of young women in an affluent Stockholm suburb turns to robbing their neighbors’ houses. Inspired by true events.

Living

June 6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4

The evil Opaline is on a mission to steal the ponies’ Cutie Marks and become the most powerful Alicorn — unless the Mane 5 can stop her in time!

June 7

Arnold

This three-part documentary series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In a series of candid interviews, Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars, and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, as well as his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 –

Can true love flourish inside the pods? Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo guide a new batch of Brazilian singles through their search to find the one.

June 8

Never Have I Ever: Season 4

Senior year has finally arrived. Between college conundrums, identity crises and crushes that won’t fade, are Devi and the gang ready to face the future?

Tour de France: Unchained

Through tears and triumph, this series follows several cycling teams as they compete in the 2022 installment of the world’s most grueling bike race.

June 9

Bloodhounds

Three friends working for a benevolent moneylender band together to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.

Human Resources: Season 2

From one-night stands to office romances, the creatures working at Human Resources have their hands — and claws — full with a new batch of humans.

The Playing Card Killer

A playing card left at a murder scene connects a string of killings in this docuseries tracking a notorious serial killer who terrorized Spain in 2003.

Tex Mex Motors

Junkers turn into jewels when they’re in the hands of these pros, who bring cars from Mexico to El Paso, Texas, for radical restorations in this lively series.

This World Can’t Tear Me Down

When an old friend returns to the neighborhood, Zerocalcare wants to help him find his place back in the world. But what’s the right thing to do?

The Wonder Weeks

Three modern couples juggle relationships and demanding careers while navigating the unpredictable terrain of parenthood.

You Do You

Merve chose the bohemian life, but it didn’t choose her back. Faced with eviction, she starts a new job — and stumbles into a spicy setup with her boss.

June 12

June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

In Amy Schumer’s newest comedy special, Emergency Contact, she delivers another hilariously relatable and uncensored commentary about her life.

June 14

Our Planet II

From the Emmy Award-winning team behind Planet Earth and Our Planet comes Our Planet II. At any given moment on planet Earth, billions of animals are on the move. Capturing them with spectacular and innovative cinematography, Our Planet II unravels the mysteries of how and why animals migrate to reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world.

The Surrogacy

When a woman of humble origins is coerced into surrogacy, she becomes entangled with an affluent family that will protect its reputation at all costs.

June 15

June 16

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

As a lionhearted boy who can’t wield magic strives for the title of Wizard King, four banished Wizard Kings of yore return to crush the Clover Kingdom.

Extraction 2

Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.

June 17

King the Land

Amid a tense inheritance fight, a charming heir clashes with his hardworking employee who’s known for her irresistible smile — which he cannot stand.

See You in My 19th Life

Ban Ji-eum can endlessly reincarnate. But when her 18th life gets cut short, she dedicates the next one to finding her now grown-up childhood love.

June 19

Not Quite Narwhal

Curious little Kelp’s been living his whole life as a narwhal … until he finds out he’s actually a unicorn. Now he’s got two worlds to explore!

Take Care of Maya

When nine-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody – despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change the way you look at children’s health care forever.

June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends

Comedy trio DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean make their Netflix comedy debut in 85 South: Ghetto Legends. Staying true to their roots, this freestyle comedy event leaves nothing and no one off limits.

June 21

Break Point: Part 2

The most promising players in tennis see dreams realized and hopes dashed as the second half of the 2022 season takes them from Wimbledon to the U.S. Open.

June 22

Devil’s Advocate

In Kuwait City, a determined defense lawyer defies popular sentiment and takes on a polarizing client: a footballer accused of murdering his wife.

Glamorous

Marco Mejia, a young gender-nonconforming twentysomething, seems to be stuck in place until landing a job working for a former supermodel-turned-cosmetics mogul. Can Marco navigate a cutthroat new workplace and messy dating scene?

Let’s Get Divorced

When a seemingly happy supercouple decides to divorce, things quickly get complicated in this romantic comedy series.

Skull Island

Shipwrecked in the South Pacific, a group of explorers encounter a menagerie of fearsome creatures — including the giant ape who rules the island: Kong.

Sleeping Dog

A former detective now living on the streets searches for the truth after a new death raises unnerving doubts about a supposedly settled murder case.

June 23

Catching Killers: Season 3

Real-life investigators recount stories of cold-blooded killers, the desperate efforts to stop them, and the brave people who brought them to justice.

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

When a jaded undercover cop is tasked with unraveling a historic gold heist in Johannesburg, he’s pushed to choose between his conscience and the law.

King of Clones

From groundbreaking human cloning research to a scandalous downfall, this documentary tells the captivating story of Korea’s most notorious scientist.

Make Me Believe

A pair of meddling grannies dupe their grandchildren into a meet-cute that rekindles childhood crushes — and past quibbles.

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

The Perfect Find

After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s (Gabrielle Union) fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger co-worker (Keith Powers) — who happens to be her boss’s son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3

While Ash competes in the Masters Eight Tournament, Goh searches for Mew in faraway lands. Two best friends, one ultimate goal: to be the very best!

Through My Window: Across the Sea

After a year apart, Raquel and Ares reunite for a steamy beach trip. Faced with friendly flirtations and new insecurities, can their love conquer all?

June 26

June 28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

A glittery nightclub in 1920s Berlin becomes a haven for the queer community in this documentary exploring the freedoms lost amid Hitler’s rise to power.

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators chronicles the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and gripping behind-the-scenes stories of one of the biggest spectacles on television during the height of the ’90s. Told firsthand from the stars who lived through it, this five-part series reveals untold stories of the iconic American Gladiators’ triumph, turmoil, and ultimate price of fame.

Run Rabbit Run

A single mother grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter’s claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family’s painful past.

June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers

In an alternate history where the male population is nearly decimated, eligible men serve as concubines to the woman shogun inside the walls of the Ōoku. Based on the acclaimed manga series.

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1

The Emmy-nominated fantasy drama returns for a new season.

June 30

Is It Cake, Too?!

Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyperrealistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects – with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges… and you? You’ll be asking yourself “is it real? Or … Is It Cake?”

Nimona

When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona — a mischievous teen who happens to be a shape-shifting creature he’s sworn to destroy.

