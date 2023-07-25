Everything coming to Paramount+ in August 2023

Paramount+ has at its disposal a vast library of past and current blockbuster movies, as well as new shows and exciting sporting events. The neophyte streamer is a treasure trove for anyone interested in entertainment, sports, and pop culture.
The August 2023 Paramount+ programming schedule is the best yet, with the return of shows like The Chi and Billions and blockbuster movies like Basic Instinct, Boogie Nights, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. See below for the full list of all the movies, shows, and sporting events headed to Paramount+ in August!
Originals, exclusives, and premieres
8/1: Mixtape premiere
8/4: The Chi Season 6 premiere*
8/5: ShoBox*
8/8: Never Seen Again Season 4 premiere
8/10: Love In Taipei premiere
8/11: All Up in the Biz*
8/11: Billions Season 7 premiere*
8/15: Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback premiere
Library shows
August 2
Air Disasters (Season 17)
Air Warriors (Season 9-10)
Big Brother (Season 25)*
Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 2)
Ollie’s Pack (Season 1)
August 4
Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 3)*
August 9
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 15)
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Season 1-2)
Superfan (Season 1)*
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Seasons 4 -5)
August 10
The Challenge: USA (Season 2)*
August 11
PAW Patrol: Moto Pups
The Challenge: USA (Season 2)
August 23
The First of Us (Season 1)
August 24
Football Must Go On (Season 1)
Movies
August 1
Adventureland
Basic Instinct*
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey*
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure*
Black Snake Moan
Boogie Nights*
Casino*
Cop Land*
Cousins
Danny Collins*
Dead Again
Dinner For Schmucks
Domestic Disturbance
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Downhill Racer
El Dorado
Explorers*
Fatal Instinct*
Firewalker*
Force Majeure*
French Postcards
Ghost Town
Gone Baby Gone
Hard Rain*
I.Q.*
Indecent Proposal
Jacob’s Ladder
Jade*
Jennifer 8
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
King Kong (1976)
Kinky Boots* (2006)
Last Holiday
Need For Speed*
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Nightwatch*
Orange County*
Playing By Heart*
Rat Race (2001)
Regarding Henry*
Rescue Dawn*
Rosemary’s Baby*
Rudy
Sahara*
She’s All That*
She’s Having A Baby*
She’s Out of My League
She’s the Man
Shooter
Shut In*
Sicario
Snow Day (2000)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Bigfoot Trap*
The Color of Money
The Crow*
The Devil Inside*
The Faculty
The Fighter
The Forger*
The Grifters*
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Ladies Man
The Last Airbender*
The Midnight Meat Train*
The Running Man
The Thing Called Love: Director’s Cut*
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The Whale*
Thelma & Louise*
TMNT (2007)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape*
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle*
Wolf*
Zodiac*
August 10
The Pink Panther (2006)*
August 15
Sick of Myself*
August 16
Catch Me If You Can*
War of the Worlds (2005)
August 17
Mercy
August 19
Sabotage*
August 23
Bringing Out the Dead
Coneheads
Machete Kills*
August 24
Organ Trail
Sports
8/5: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC
8/5: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Fluminense vs. Palmeiras
8/5: BIG3 Basketball
8/5 – 8/6: PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
8/6: NWSL – OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC
8/6: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Kansas City
8/6: Takeya Pickleball Showcase
8/12: 3ICE Championship
8/12 – 8/13: PGA Tour – FedEx St. Jude Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
8/13: BIG3 Basketball
8/13: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Grêmio vs. Fluminense
8/13: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Flamengo vs. São Paulo
8/16: UEFA Super Cup – Manchester City vs. Sevilla
8/19: BIG3 Basketball
8/19: Start of 2023 Serie A Season
8/19: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
8/19: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Botafogo
8/19 – 8/20: PGA Tour – BMW Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
8/20: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Nashville
8/20: NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage
8/25: NFL ON CBS (Preseason) – Detroit Lions @ Carolina Panthers
8/26: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Torino
8/26: BIG3 Basketball Celebrity Game, All-Star Game & Championship
8/26 – 8/27: PGA Tour – TOUR Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
8/27: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Austin
8/27: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC
8/27: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Botafogo vs. Flamengo
Throughout August: NWSL competition
Throughout August: Italian Serie A competition
Throughout August: UEFA Champions League Qualifiers
Throughout August: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Throughout August: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Throughout August: Combate Global competition
* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.
Dates for library titles are subject to change. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.
Editors' Recommendations
- Everything coming to Max (formerly HBO Max) in August 2023
- Everything coming to BritBox in August 2023
- Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2023
- The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (July 2023)
- Everything coming to Disney+ in August 2023