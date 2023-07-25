Everything coming to Paramount+ in August 2023

Paramount+ has at its disposal a vast library of past and current blockbuster movies, as well as new shows and exciting sporting events. The neophyte streamer is a treasure trove for anyone interested in entertainment, sports, and pop culture.

The August 2023 Paramount+ programming schedule is the best yet, with the return of shows like The Chi and Billions and blockbuster movies like Basic Instinct, Boogie Nights, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. See below for the full list of all the movies, shows, and sporting events headed to Paramount+ in August!

Originals, exclusives, and premieres

8/1: Mixtape premiere

8/4: The Chi Season 6 premiere*

8/5: ShoBox*

8/8: Never Seen Again Season 4 premiere

8/10: Love In Taipei premiere

8/11: All Up in the Biz*

8/11: Billions Season 7 premiere*

8/15: Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback premiere

Library shows

August 2

Air Disasters (Season 17)

Air Warriors (Season 9-10)

Big Brother (Season 25)*

Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 2)

Ollie’s Pack (Season 1)

August 4

Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 3)*

August 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 15)

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Season 1-2)

Superfan (Season 1)*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Seasons 4 -5)

August 10

The Challenge: USA (Season 2)*

August 11

PAW Patrol: Moto Pups

The Challenge: USA (Season 2)

August 23

The First of Us (Season 1)

August 24

Football Must Go On (Season 1)

Movies

August 1

Adventureland

Basic Instinct*

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey*

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure*

Black Snake Moan

Boogie Nights*

Casino*

Cop Land*

Cousins

Danny Collins*

Dead Again

Dinner For Schmucks

Domestic Disturbance

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Downhill Racer

El Dorado

Explorers*

Fatal Instinct*

Firewalker*

Force Majeure*

French Postcards

Ghost Town

Gone Baby Gone

Hard Rain*

I.Q.*

Indecent Proposal

Jacob’s Ladder

Jade*

Jennifer 8

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

King Kong (1976)

Kinky Boots* (2006)

Last Holiday

Need For Speed*

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Nightwatch*

Orange County*

Playing By Heart*

Rat Race (2001)

Regarding Henry*

Rescue Dawn*

Rosemary’s Baby*

Rudy

Sahara*

She’s All That*

She’s Having A Baby*

She’s Out of My League

She’s the Man

Shooter

Shut In*

Sicario

Snow Day (2000)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Bigfoot Trap*

The Color of Money

The Crow*

The Devil Inside*

The Faculty

The Fighter

The Forger*

The Grifters*

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Ladies Man

The Last Airbender*

The Midnight Meat Train*

The Running Man

The Thing Called Love: Director’s Cut*

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

The Whale*

Thelma & Louise*

TMNT (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape*

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Without a Paddle*

Wolf*

Zodiac*

August 10

The Pink Panther (2006)*

August 15

Sick of Myself*

August 16

Catch Me If You Can*

War of the Worlds (2005)

August 17

Mercy

August 19

Sabotage*

August 23

Bringing Out the Dead

Coneheads

Machete Kills*

August 24

Organ Trail

Sports

8/5: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

8/5: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Fluminense vs. Palmeiras

8/5: BIG3 Basketball

8/5 – 8/6: PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

8/6: NWSL – OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC

8/6: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Kansas City

8/6: Takeya Pickleball Showcase

8/12: 3ICE Championship

8/12 – 8/13: PGA Tour – FedEx St. Jude Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

8/13: BIG3 Basketball

8/13: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Grêmio vs. Fluminense

8/13: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Flamengo vs. São Paulo

8/16: UEFA Super Cup – Manchester City vs. Sevilla

8/19: BIG3 Basketball

8/19: Start of 2023 Serie A Season

8/19: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

8/19: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Botafogo

8/19 – 8/20: PGA Tour – BMW Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

8/20: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Nashville

8/20: NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage

8/25: NFL ON CBS (Preseason) – Detroit Lions @ Carolina Panthers

8/26: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Torino

8/26: BIG3 Basketball Celebrity Game, All-Star Game & Championship

8/26 – 8/27: PGA Tour – TOUR Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

8/27: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Austin

8/27: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC

8/27: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Botafogo vs. Flamengo

Throughout August: NWSL competition

Throughout August: Italian Serie A competition

Throughout August: UEFA Champions League Qualifiers

Throughout August: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout August: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout August: Combate Global competition

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

Dates for library titles are subject to change. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.

