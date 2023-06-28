 Skip to main content
Everything coming to Paramount+ in July 2023

Jason Struss
By
Zoe Saldana stands with a group of men in Special Ops: Lioness.

Paramount+ may have a silly tagline, “the peak of entertainment,” but it’s not exactly false advertising. The Viacom streamer has at its disposal a vast library of past and current blockbuster movies, as well as new shows and exciting sporting events. It’s a treasure trove for anyone interested in entertainment, sports, and pop culture.

The July 2023 Paramount+ programming schedule offers something for everyone, with the debut of shows like Special Ops: Lioness, Goliath, and Zoey 102 and blockbuster movies like The Godfather trilogy. See below for the full list of all the movies, shows, and sporting events headed to Paramount+ in July!

Originals, exclusives, and premieres

7/7 – Big Nate Season 2 premiere

7/14 – Goliath premiere*

7/18 – I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream premiere

7/23 – Special Ops: Lioness premiere

7/27 – Zoey 102 premiere

Library shows

July 2

Tough As Nails (Season 5)

July 5

Face’s Music Party (Season 1)

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 16-18)

Teen Mom (Season 9)

July 12

Out of Office

Wolverine: One Tough Mother

WWII Battles in Color (Season 1)

WWII by Drone (Season 1)

July 14

PAW Patrol: Mission PAW

July 19

Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 3)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 5)

The Casagrandes (Season 3)

The Crown’s Ancient Forest

July 26

El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera (Season 1)

MTV Cribs (Season 18)

Library movies

July 1

1900

1900 (Extended)

1-800-Hot-Nite*

3:10 to Yuma

A Fish Called Wanda*

Aftersun*

American Beauty*

Arctic Tale*

Best in Sex: 2023 AVN Awards*

Better Watch Out*

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Rain

Black Rock*

Black Sunday

Case 39

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Charlotte’s Web 2

Chinatown

Coffy*

Collateral

Cost of a Soul*

Death Wish (1974)

Drop Zone*

Easy Rider*

Eyes Wide Shut

Finding Neverland (2004)*

Five Easy Pieces*

Flags of Our Fathers

Foxy Brown*

Freedom Writers

G.I. Jane

Harold and Maude*

Hondo

Hostage*

Hot Rod*

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Imagine That

Interview With the Vampire

It Takes Two (1995)*

Jack Reacher

Jackass Number Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back*

Jersey Girl*

Jimmy Hollywood*

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker*

Kickboxer: Retaliation*

Kill Me Now*

Last Vegas

Love, Rosie

Marathon Man

Mean Machine*

Men of Honor

Mississippi Burning*

Mousehunt

New Jack City*

No Country for Old Men

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest*

Original Sin*

Overboard (1987)*

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Pumpkinhead*

Rain Man*

Red Eye

Red Tails

Reds*

Resistance: 1942*

Risky Business

Sands of Iwo Jima

Saturday Night Fever

Seabiscuit

Searching for Bobby Fischer*

Serpico

Sheba, Baby*

Soldiers of Fortune*

Stop-Loss*

The Aviator*

The Contractor*

The Doors

The Duff*

The Fighting Temptations

The Firm

The General’s Daughter

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)

The Guilt Trip

The Idolmaker*

The Last Boy Scout*

The Last Detail*

The Shining*

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Switch

The Two Jakes

Trainspotting*

Triple Threat*

Vanilla Sky*

Walking Tall – The Final Chapter*

Walking Tall Part 2*

What They Had*

Whitney

Wolf*

World Trade Center

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

July 7

Brick Mansions*

July 10

Emily*

July 12

It Follows*

July 15

Disquiet

July 27

Snag

July 29

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

July 31

Bones and All

Sports

7/1: BIG3 Basketball

7/1: Combate Global Competition

7/1: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Fluminense

7/1 – 7/2: PGA Tour – Rocket Mortgage Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)

7/2: 100 Rodeos in 100 Days

7/2: NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC

7/8: Combate Global Competition

7/8: Now, On the Tee: Trailblazers in Women’s Golf

7/8: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit

7/8: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Palmeiras vs. Flamengo

7/8 – 7/9: PGA Tour – John Deere Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)

7/9: Beyond Limits: Power Players

7/9: BIG3 Basketball

7/9: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Grêmio vs. Botafogo

7/9: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – San Lorenzo vs. River Plate

7/15: BIG3 Basketball

7/15 – 7/16: PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

7/16: Combate Global Competition

7/16: LPGA – Dana Open (Final Round Coverage)

7/16: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Fluminense vs. Flamengo

7/16: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Estudiantes

7/21: NWSL – Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave FC

7/22: LPGA – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (Final Round Coverage)

7/22: We Need to Talk

7/22: Rolex United States Grand Prix Chicago

7/23: The 2023 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final

7/23: WNBA – Phoenix Mercury @ Washington Mystics

7/23: BIG3 Basketball

7/28: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

7/28: NWSL – OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC

7/29: Formula E – 2023 Hankook London E-Prix

7/29: Seattle Pickleball Open

7/29 – 7/30: PGA Tour – 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

7/30: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series

7/30: BIG3 Basketball

Throughout July: NWSL competition

Throughout July: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout July: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

* Title is available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

Dates for library titles are subject to change. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
