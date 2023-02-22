 Skip to main content
Everything coming to Paramount+ in March 2023

Rick Marshall
By

Streaming service Paramount+ is gaining a lot of ground on its competitors lately, thanks to some high-profile new series and movies joining its library. That trend continues next month, with some intriguing new arrivals in March 2023. Among the highlights are spy series Rabbit Hole with Kiefer Sutherland and young adult mystery series School Spirits. Sports fans will also find plenty of live programming to look forward to, with NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and National Women’s Soccer League games competing for your attention throughout March.

Read on for the full list of new arrivals on Paramount+ in March 2023, with the new additions we’re most excited about highlighted in bold.

Coming to Paramount+ in March 2023

March 1

  • Baby Shark’s Big Show (Season 1)
  • Celebrity True Crime Story (Season 1)
  • Survivor (Season 44)
  • True Lies (Season 1)
  • 10 Cloverfield Lane
  • 12 Years a Slave
  • Air Force One
  • American Hustle
  • Amistad
  • An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
  • An Inconvenient Truth
  • An Unfinished Life
  • Anomalisa
  • Antwone Fisher
  • Arrivederci, Baby!
  • Back Roads
  • Behind Enemy Lines
  • Biker Boyz
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary
  • Bruce Lee, The Legend
  • Bugsy Malone
  • Coach Carter
  • Crimson Tide
  • Detective Story
  • Downsizing
  • El Paso
  • Existenz
  • Extraordinary Measures
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Flight to Tangier
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • For Colored Girls
  • Forbidden City Cop
  • Foxfire
  • Friday The 13th – Part II
  • G.I. Blues
  • G.I. Jane
  • Galaxy Quest
  • Game of Death
  • Gangs of New York
  • Heartbreakers
  • Hostage
  • Hot Rod
  • I Walk Alone
  • Imagine That
  • In Too Deep
  • Into the Wild
  • Jackass Number Two
  • Jailbreakers
  • Joan of Arc
  • Kate & Leopold
  • King Creole
  • Lady Jane
  • Last of the Mohicans: Directors Cut
  • Let It Ride
  • Life of Pi
  • Little Fauss and Big Halsy
  • Love Story
  • Marie Antoinette
  • Meet the Navy
  • My Favorite Spy
  • Naked Gun
  • Necessary Roughness
  • Obsessed
  • Once Upon A Time In The West
  • Paid in Full
  • Popeye
  • Proof
  • Red Dawn
  • Road House
  • Rounders
  • Rules of Engagement
  • Sahara
  • Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
  • School Ties
  • Scream 4
  • Selma
  • Seven Psychopaths
  • Shine a Light
  • Snake Eyes
  • Steel Magnolias
  • Strange Wilderness
  • Suburbicon
  • Sunset Boulevard
  • Sweet Revenge
  • The Actors
  • The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D
  • The April Fools
  • The Assassination Bureau
  • The Babysitter
  • The Blue Iguana
  • The Caddy
  • The Cowboy and the Lady
  • The Dead Zone
  • The Gambler
  • The Hunted
  • The Last Tycoon
  • The Longest Yard
  • The Lovely Bones
  • The Master
  • The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
  • The Nutty Professor
  • The Optimists
  • The Out-of-Towners
  • The Patsy
  • The Piano
  • The Rock
  • The Singing Detective
  • The Sixth Sense
  • The Sterile Cuckoo
  • The Terminal
  • The Three Amigos
  • The To Do List
  • The Tuxedo
  • The Usual Suspects
  • The Yearling
  • There’s Something About Mary
  • True Grit
  • Under Capricorn
  • Varsity Blues
  • Walking and Talking
  • Westward Ho
  • Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
  • Wishful Thinking
  • You’re Never Too Young
  • Zoolander
  • Zoolander 2

March 3

  • Waco: The Aftermath (Season 1)

March 4

  • Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2
  • NCAA Men’s Basketball – Alabama vs. Texas A&M, Kentucky vs. Arkansas, Stanford vs. Oregon

March 5

  • NCAA Men’s Basketball – Houston vs. Memphis, Michigan vs, Indiana
  • NCAA Men’s Basketball – Missouri Valley Conference Championship
  • Serie A – Roma vs. Juventus

March 6

  • The Visitor

March 7

  • UEFA Champions League – Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, Benfica vs. Club Brugge

March 8

  • Hey Duggee (Season 1)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 14)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: UNTUCKED (Season 13)
  • The Challenge: World Championship premiere
  • UEFA Champions League – Bayern Munich vs. PSG, Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan

March 9

  • School Spirits premiere
  • UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 1

March 10

  • This is Christmas

March 11

  • Combate Global competition
  • Serie A – Napoli vs. Atalanta
  • NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Semifinals
  • NCAA Men’s Basketball – Mountain West Championship

March 12

  • NCAA Men’s Basketball – Atlantic 10 Championship
  • NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Championship
  • NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

March 14

  • UEFA Champions League – Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig, Porto vs. Inter Milan

March 15

  • True Life Crime (Season 2)
  • VH1’s Couples Retreat (Season 2)
  • UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

March 16

  • UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 2

March 17

  • How The Tables Have Turned (Season 1)
  • UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw
  • UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw

March 18

  • Combate Global competition

March 19

  • My Little Pony: The Movie
  • Serie A – Lazio vs. Roma, Inter vs. Juventus

March 23

  • Concacaf Nations League – Suriname vs. Mexico

March 25

  • Start of 2023 NWSL Regular Season
  • Barclays Women’s Super League – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal, Manchester United vs. West Ham United
  • Formula E
  • NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship
  • Barclays Women’s Super League – Manchester City vs. Chelsea

March 26

  • Judy
  • Rabbit Hole premiere
  • Concacaf Nations League – Mexico vs. Jamaica
  • Professional Bull Riders Competition – Albuquerque

March 28

  • Concacaf Nations League – Canada vs. Honduras, Costa Rica vs. Panama

March 29

  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 4)
  • Messyness (Seasons 1-2)
  • Teen Mom 2 (Season 11)
  • The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Seasons 1-6)

March 30

  • The Followers (Season 1)

March 31

  • Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat

