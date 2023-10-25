Everything coming to Paramount+ in November 2023

Halloween is (almost) over; love live Thanksgiving! The streamer nicknamed “a mountain of entertainment” is going to be in a festive mood next month, as Paramount+ has at its disposal an impressive library of past and current blockbuster movies, as well as new shows that are perfect viewing for turkey day. The Viacom-owned streamer is a treasure trove for anyone interested in entertainment, sports, and pop culture.

Some of the highlights of the November 2023 Paramount+ programming schedule include the new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, Lawman: Bass Reeves, the comedy import Colin From Accounts, the original movie Good Burger 2, the NFL on CBS, and the debut of the limited series The Curse starring Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone. See below for the full list of all the movies, shows, and sporting events headed to Paramount+ in November.

Originals, exclusives, premieres, and events

11/1: Ink Master (Season 15) premiere

11/5: Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiere

11/7: De La Calle premiere

11/7: FBI True (Season 4) premiere

11/9: Colin From Accounts premiere

11/10: The Curse* premiere

11/14: JFK: What the Doctors Saw premiere

11/22: Good Burger 2 premiere

Library shows

November 1

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 2)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular

November 3

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime**

November 6

The Eternal Memory

November 12

Assassin Club

November 14

NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)**

PAW Patrol (Season 8)

Pay Or Die

November 15

Basketball Wives (Season 10)

The Loud House Thanksgiving Special

The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist (Season 1)

November 16

Ghosts UK (Season 1)**

November 21

A Song Film by Kishi Bashi : Omoiyari

Alive in Bronze

Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney

Last Song from Kabul: The Day The Music Stopped

Tattoo on My Brain

The ABCs of Book Banning by Grace Lin

November 22

Drag Race Mexico (Season 1)

The Last Cowboy (Season 3)

November 28

The Billion Dollar Goal (Season 1)

LIBRARY MOVIES

November 1

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Very Brady Sequel

Above the Rim

Aeon Flux*

Alfie (2004)

Along Came a Spider

American Gun

Ashby

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Black Hawk Down

Bloodsport*

Blue Hawaii

Blue Velvet*

Boomerang*

Bounce

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Cadillac Man*

Catch Me If You Can

Chicago

Christmas Eve

City of God

Cold Mountain

Cool World*

Detective Story

Dreamgirls

Easy Come, Easy Go

Enemy at the Gates

Everyone Says I Love You*

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Forces of Nature

Four Brothers

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

G.I. Blues

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Gladiator

Grumpy Old Men

Happy Christmas

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Keeping Up with the Steins

King Creole

Kinky Boots (2005)

Kiss the Girls

Like a Boss (2020)

Long Shot

Love, Rosie

Menace II Society*

Mistletoe Ranch*

Moonlight and Valentino

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza*

No Strings Attached

Paradise, Hawaiian Style

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back!!)

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rat Race

Remember Pearl Harbor

Reservoir Dogs*

Roman Holiday

Rosie the Riveter

Roustabout

Rules of Engagement

Runaway Bride

Sabrina (1954)

Sahara

Sands of Iwo Jima

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Saving Christmas*

Saving Private Ryan

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scream 4

Scrooge (1970)

Shutter Island

Small Time Crooks*

Snake Eyes

Snoopy, Come Home

Staying Alive

Stop-Loss

Sunset Boulevard

Superstar

The Actors

The Babysitter

The Bad News Bears* (1976)

The Big Short

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Collective*

The Color Purple

The Counselor*

The Crying Game*

The English Patient

The Godfather (Remastered)*

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)*

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)*

The Heartbreak Kid

The Kite Runner*

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Out-of-Towners (1970)

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower*

The Romantics

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The Switch

The Terminal

The Town

The Traveler

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The Wiz*

The Woman in Red*

The Wood

Uncommon Valor

Unfaithful*

Up In The Air

Virtuosity

Wall Street*

What Men Want

What Women Want

When Harry Met Sally*

Wolves of War*

November 9

Lucky Number Slevin

Miracles Across 125th Street

November 14

The Accused

November 15

Dead Shot*

The Crusades*

November 23

Southpaw*

November 27

The Lesson*

November 28

Earth Mama*

SPORTS

11/4: Big Ten on CBS – Ohio State @ Rutgers*

11/4: SEC on CBS – Missouri @ Georgia*

11/4: SEC on CBS – LSU @ Alabama*

11/5: NFL ON CBS Week 9 (check local listings)

11/5: Rockwool Italy Sail Grand Prix*

11/5: Barclays Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Manchester City

11/7-10/8: UEFA Champions League Matchday 4

11/7: UEFA Champions League – AC Milan vs. PSG

11/8: UEFA Champions League – Arsenal vs. Sevilla

11/9: UEFA Europa League – Matchday 4

11/9: UEFA Europa Conference League – Matchday 4

11/11: SEC on CBS*

11/11: 2023 NWSL Championship Game*

11/12: NFL ON CBS Week 10 (check local listings)

11/12: Courage in Sports: Grid Iron Greatness*

11/12: Serie A – Lazio vs. Roma

11/16 & 11/20: Concacaf Nations League – Costa Rica vs. Panama

11/17 & 11/21: Concacaf Nations League – Honduras vs. Mexico

11/17 & 11/21: Concacaf Nations League – Jamaica vs. Canada

11/18: WCRA Rodeo Carolina*

11/18: SEC on CBS

11/19: NFL ON CBS Week 11 Doubleheader (check local listings)

11/19: Barclays Women’s Super League – Manchester United vs. Manchester City

11/23: NFL ON CBS Thanksgiving Day – Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys

11/24: Big Ten on CBS – Iowa @ Nebraska*

11/24: SEC on CBS – Missouri @ Arkansas*

11/25: SEC on CBS*

11/26: NFL ON CBS Week 12 Doubleheader (check local listings)

11/26: Serie A – Juventus vs. Inter

11/28-11/29: UEFA Champions League – Destination Miami (Matchday 5)

11/28: UEFA Champions League – PSG vs. Newcastle United

11/29: UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Napoli

Throughout November: Italian Serie A competition

Throughout November: Concacaf Nations League qualifiers

Throughout November: Concacaf W Gold Cup qualifiers

Throughout November: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout November: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout November: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout November: Combate Global competition

Throughout November: AFC Champions League competition

Throughout November: Barclays Women’s Super League competition

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

Dates for library titles are subject to change.

