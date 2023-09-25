Everything coming to Paramount+ in October 2023

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines | Official Trailer | Paramount+

The streamer nicknamed “a mountain of entertainment” is about to get a little spooky. Paramount+ has at its disposal an impressive library of past and current blockbuster movies as well as new shows that are perfect viewing for Halloween. The Viacom-owned streamer is a treasure trove for anyone interested in not just quick scares, but also entertainment, sports, and pop culture.

Some of the highlights of the October 2023 Paramount+ programming schedule include the series reboot of Frasier with Kelsey Grammer, the horror prequel Pet Sematary: Bloodlines with David Duchovny, the sweeping historical drama mini-series Fellow Travelers with Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, and the premiere of the late William Friedkin‘s final film, The Caine Mutiny Court Martial. See below for the full list of all the movies, shows, and sporting events headed to Paramount+ in October.

Originals, exclusives, premieres, and events

10/5: Bargain premiere

10/5: Monster High 2 premiere

10/6: The Caine Mutiny Court Martial premiere*

10/6: Pet Sematary: Bloodlines premiere

10/10: Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders premiere

10/12: Frasier premiere

10/16: Vindicta premiere

10/17: Crush premiere

10/24: Milli Vanilli premiere

10/27: Fellow Travelers premiere*

Library shows

October 2

Lotería Loca (Season 1)

The Price is Right at Night

October 3

The Young & the Restless (Season 51)

October 4

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 6)

Ex on the Beach (Season 6)

Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices

Siesta Key (Season 5)

October 11

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019) (Season 3)

Inside the Factory (Seasons 3-5)

October 13

Raid The Cage (Season 1)

October 18

Teen Mom Family Reunion (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom: Girls Night In (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 3)

The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 2)

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (Season 3)

October 25

Isle of MTV: Malta

Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)

MTV Cribs (Season 19)

Reno 911! It’s A Wonderful Heist

Library movies

October 1

A Royal Night Out*

A Simple Plan*

Airplane!*

Airplane II: The Sequel*

Akeelah and the Bee*

Almost Famous*

American Graffiti*

An American Haunting

Babel

Bend It Like Beckham*

Beowulf (2007)*

Best Defense*

Better Off Dead*

Big Game*

Birthday Girl

Birthmarked*

Body Cam

Chocolate City*

Citizen Ruth

Clerks

Crawl

Croupier*

Dance Flick

Dead Presidents*

Deep Impact

Defiance

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels*

District 9

Dotty & Soul*

Doubt*

Eye for An Eye

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fear the Night*

Firestarter (1987)

First Blood*

Flesh and Bone

Follow Her*

Getting Even with Dad*

God’s Waiting Room*

Harlem Nights

Hart’s War*

Home For The Holidays (1995)*

Hoosiers*

Igby Goes Down*

In & Out*

In The Bedroom*

In The Heights

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Inside Llewyn Davis*

Into The Wild*

Iris*

Jackass Number Two

Jessabelle*

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Just Between Friends*

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider*

LX 2048*

Malcolm X*

Mansfield Park*

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein*

Mean Creek

Midnight Cowboy*

Minority Report

Moonstruck*

More American Graffiti*

Mr. & Mrs. Bridge*

Mrs. Brown*

Mulholland Drive*

Notorious*

Phantasm*

Pioneer Woman*

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Private Parts

Rambo III*

Rambo: First Blood Part II*

Raze*

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Save the Last Dance

Saving Private Ryan*

Say Anything*

School Ties

Scrooged

Semper Fi*

Sexy Beast

Silence

Six Degrees of Separation*

Sleeping with the Enemy*

Smoke Signals*

Smokey and the Bandit*

Smokey and the Bandit II*

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3*

Summer of Sam*

Suspiria (1977)*

Teeth*

The Aviator

The Boys in the Band*

The Contractor

The Conversation*

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button*

The Duchess

The Firm

The Grudge

The Host*

The Integrity of Joseph Chambers*

The Italian Job (1969)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Love Guru

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Missouri Breaks*

The Newton Boys*

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Prestige*

The Queen*

The Remains of the Day*

The Ring Two*

The Station Agent

The Warriors

The Wings of the Dove*

Titanic

Train to Busan*

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vamps*

Vanilla Sky

What Lies Beneath*

Who’s Harry Crumb?*

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)*

Young Adult

October 9

The Starling Girl*

October 16

Vindicta

October 18

Homefront*

SPORTS

10/1: NFL ON CBS Week 4 (check local listings)

10/1: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

10/1: Professional Bull Riding Camping World Teams Series

10/3-10/4: UEFA Champions League Matchday 2

10/3: UEFA Champions League – Napoli vs. Real Madrid

10/4: UEFA Champions League – Newcastle United vs. PSG

10/5: UEFA Europa League Matchday 2

10/5: UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 2

10/6: NWSL – Megan Rapinoe Sendoff Match – OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit

10/7: Professional Bull Riding Camping World Teams Series

10/7: SEC on CBS

10/7: Serie A – Juventus vs. Torino

10/8: NFL ON CBS Week 5 Doubleheader (check local listings)

10/8: Barclays Women’s Super League – Manchester City vs. Chelsea

10/14: SEC on CBS Doubleheader

10/15: NFL ON CBS Week 6 (check local listings)

10/15: Professional Bull Riding Camping World Team Series: Road to the Championship

10/15: NWSL – Final Day of Regular Season

10/21: College Football on CBS – Air Force @ Navy

10/21: SEC on CBS

10/22: NFL ON CBS Week 7 Doubleheader (check local listings)

10/22: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Juventus

10/22: NWSL Playoffs Quarterfinals

10/24-10/25: UEFA Champions League Matchday 3

10/24: UEFA Champions League – Sevilla vs. Arsenal

10/25: UEFA Champions League – PSG vs. AC Milan

10/26: UEFA Europa League Matchday 3

10/26: UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 3

10/28: Big Ten on CBS

10/28: SEC on CBS – Georgia vs. Florida

10/29: NFL ON CBS Week 8 Doubleheader (check local listings)

10/29: Serie A – Inter vs. Roma

10/29: Serie A – Napoli vs. AC Milan

10/30: 2023 Ballon d’Or Awards Ceremony

Throughout October: NWSL competition

Throughout October: Italian Serie A competition

Throughout October: Concacaf Nations League qualifiers

Throughout October: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout October: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout October: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout October: Combate Global competition

Throughout October: AFC Champions League

Throughout October: Barclays Women’s Super League

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

Dates for library titles are subject to change.

