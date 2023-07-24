 Skip to main content
Everything leaving Max (formerly HBO Max) in August 2023

Jason Struss
By
Soldiers gather on a boat in Dunkirk.
Warner Bros.

All good things must come to an end: romances, seasons, even Twitter’s company name. (Seriously, Elon, X???). That’s never been more true for streaming content libraries. Every month, as more movies and shows are added to each of the many streamers out there, it seems just as much content leaves as well.

HBO Max isn’t immune to this vicious cycle, and in August 2023, a fair amount of films are leaving the service for an undetermined amount of time. From several Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies (no doubt to celebrate the new animated movie Mutant Mayhem) to the excellent Christopher Nolan movie Dunkirk to pretty much every Hellraiser movie ever made, there’s a lot of good stuff leaving, so check out the list below and try to watch some of these gems before they leave Max for good (or at least a long while).

Editor’s note: this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change by the network/streamer.

August 5

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions (HBO Original)

August 12

A Very Venture Christmas (2004)

From the Ladle to the Grave: The Shallow Gravy Story (2011)

August 13

Thank You, Mr. President: Helen Thomas at the White House (2008) (HBO Original)

August 28

Tokyo Revengers (Dubbed & Subtitled) (2021)

August 31

20 Feet From Stardom (2013)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

93Queen (2018)

A Vigilante (2019)

Acts of Vengeance (2017)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Airplane! (1980)

Anger Management (2003)

Basic (2003)

Best of Enemies (2015)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blue Bayou (2021)

Brokedown Palace (1999)

Bullitt (1968)

Cobra (1986)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Demolition Man (1993)

Dolores Claiborne (1995)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dunkirk (2017)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Finding Forrester (2001)

Ghosts of Mississippi (1986)

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Going in Style (1979)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)

Heist (2015)

Hellboy (2004)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser V: Inferno (2000)

Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Hunter Killer (2018)

I Am Love (2009)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

Iris (2015)

Jackson (2016)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Just Cause (1995)

King Kong (1933)

Lemon (2017)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Make Your Move (2003)

Miss March (2009)

Miss Sloane (2016)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

My Bodyguard (1980)

My Week with Marilyn (2011)

Netizens (2018)

Never Grow Old (2019)

Norma Rae (1979)

Outrage (2009)

Over the Garden Wall (2014)

Paparazzi (2004)

Ready Player One (2018)

Results (2015)

Robin Hood (1991)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

RocknRolla (2008)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

School Life (2017)

Sinister (2012)

Sleepers (1996)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Squidbillies (2004)

Tangerine (2015)

Taxi (2004)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Tequila Sunrise (1988)

Thanks for Sharing (2012)

The Accused (1988)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Big Hit (1998)

The Card Counter (2021)

The Cold Light of Day (2012)

The Crazies (2010)

The Pick-Up Artist (1987)

The Ring Two (2005)

The Sentinel (2006)

The War of the Roses (1989)

TMNT (2007)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Whip It (2009)

White God (2015)

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger (2014)

Wild (2014)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Woman Walks Ahead (2017)

Yogi Bear (2010)

