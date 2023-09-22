Everything leaving Max (formerly HBO Max) in October 2023

All good things must come to an end: romances, seasons, even free Twitter (sorry, X), etc. That’s never been more true for streaming content libraries. Every month, as more movies and shows are added to each of the many streamers out there, it seems just as much content leaves as well.

Max isn’t immune to this vicious cycle, and in October 2023, a fair amount of films and shows are leaving the service for an undetermined amount of time. From a couple of Exorcist movies to the Dolly Parton classic 9 to 5 to the so bad, it’s good teen soap Dawson’s Creek, there’s a lot of good stuff leaving, so check out the list below and try to watch some of these gems before they leave Max for good (or at least a long while).

Editor’s note: This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change by the network/streamer.

October 3

Rx Early Detection: A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee (2018) (HBO)

October 5

Which Way Home (2009) (HBO)

October 8

To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled) (Otter)

October 11

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

October 14

Legendary Nights: The Tale of Gatti-Ward (HBO)

October 16

Mr. Pickles (Adult Swim)

October 17

Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram (2018) (HBO)

October 26

John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020) (CNN)

October 31

13 Going on 30 (2004)

3 Godfathers (1948)

9 to 5 (1980)

A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)

Alpha Dog (2006)

Arthur (1981)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Belfast (2021)

Blame It on Rio (1984)

Blue Velvet (1986)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Calvary (2014)

Cat People (1942)

City by the Sea (2002)

Clean and Sober (1998)

Cloudy with a Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Dark Blue (2003)

Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)

Dawson’s Creek

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Eight Legged Freaks (2002)

Equals (2016)

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

The Exorcist (1973)

Extortion (2017)

The Eye (2008)

Fear The Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

The Fly II (1989)

The Fly (1958)

Friday (1995)

From Hell (2001)

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Garfield (2004)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

The Getaway (1972)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

I am Wrath (2016)

In the House

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

Interview With The Vampire (AMC+)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Knock Knock (2015)

Leatherface (2017)

Legion (2010)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

Line of Duty (2013)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Long Riders (1980)

Marked for Death (1990)

Martin: The Reunion (2022)

The Meg (2018)

Mirrors (2008)

Morris from America (2016)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Neighbors (2014)

Never Goin’ Back (2018)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

No Way Out (1987)

Ocean’s Eight (2018)

The Omega Man (1971)

The Parent ‘Hood

A Prayer Before Dawn (2018)

Pump Up the Volume (1990)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Replacements (2000)

Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5

Rock Dog (2017)

Slice (2018)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Sorority Row (2009)

This Is Elvis (1981)

THX 1138 (1971)

Time After Time (1979)

The Time Machine (1960)

Transcendence (2014)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

Whiteboyz (1999)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Windtalkers (2002)

Wolf (2021)

