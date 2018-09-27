Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Fall 2018 TV: Here’s when your favorite shows are returning

Christine Persaud
By

As the summer winds down, it’s time for some of our favorite series to return to the small screen.

From sitcoms to dramas, streaming services and network television, here are some of best series returning in late September and through the end of 2018. Mark your calendars, set your DVRs, and plan accordingly.

(Note: There are some spoilers ahead, so read at your own risk.)

Lethal Weapon (Fox)

television series renewal lethal weapon
Lethal Weapon

By the time you read this, Lethal Weapon will have already returned for its third season, which debuts September 25. The buddy cop drama initially starred Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford as Roger Murtaugh and Martin Riggs, respectively, for its first two seasons — the same mismatched detective characters that were played by Danny Glover and Mel Gibson in the popular film franchise of the same name. Crawford was dismissed from the show after reports of behind-the-scenes drama last year, and is being replaced by Seann William Scott (American Pie, The Dukes of Hazzard) for season three, who will be playing a new character, Wesley Cole, opposite Wayans.

Empire (Fox)

television network binge streaming empire gall 3
FOX

The fifth season of this musical drama about a hip-hop mogul suffering from a debilitating disease and his family’s fight to take over the multimillion-dollar business will debut September 26. It stars Terrence Howard as Lucious Lyon, CEO of Empire Entertainment (and former drug dealer), and Taraji P. Henson as his outspoken ex-wife, Cookie. The series has seen a revolving door of guest stars through its run, from Alicia Keys to Gladys Knight, Jennifer Hudson, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Ne-Yo, some playing themselves, and some portraying fictional characters. So we can expect to see some more this season, too.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

how to get away with murder netflix streaming exclusive abc viola davis takes off her wig copy

Multiple Emmy winner Viola Davis will return September 27 to reprise her role as disgraced and troubled, yet fiercely efficient, lawyer Annalise Keating for the fifth season of this Shonda Rhimes drama. Her portrayal of a (now former) university law professor who gets herself and her team of law students into murderous hot water multiple times over earned Davis the honor of being the first black woman to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series back in 2015.

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

highest paid actresses saturday night live season 42
No. 4 — Melissa McCarthy ($18 million) in season 42 of "Saturday Night Live" (2017)

With 43 seasons under its belt, this sketch comedy series will return for its 44th season on September 29. The guest host and musical guest for the premiere have not yet been announced. The series received several Primetime Emmy Award nominations at this year’s ceremony, which was hosted by cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost, including five for supporting actors Kenan Thompson, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, and Aidy Bryant, and guest star Alec Baldwin for his recurring role as Donald Trump. Baldwin has confirmed that he will return as Trump for the new season.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Bob Belcher, Bob’s Burgers
Bob Belcher, Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Running strong for eight seasons, this animated sitcom about Bob Belcher (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) and his family-run hamburger restaurant will return for its ninth season on September 30. The well-received series has been nominated seven times for Outstanding Animated Program at the Emmy Awards, winning in 2014 and 2017. A film adaptation is also in the works, scheduled to be released in the summer of 2020.

The Man in the High Castle (Amazon)

fall tv schedule man in the high castle amazon gallery
The Man in the High Castle

As one of Amazon’s most talked-about series, this dystopian alternate history will return for its third season October 5. Based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Philip K. Dick, it portrays an alternate version of the year 1962, with the Axis powers having won World War II. Thanks to widespread critical acclaim, the series received a fourth season renewal, even before the third season debuted.

The Walking Dead (AMC)

walking dead amc synopsis season 7 rick grimes twd 7b
Gene Page / AMC

Heavily promoted as lead character Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln’s) final season, the next story arc of the post-apocalyptic zombie drama will finally reveal what happens to the survivors’ fearless leader when the ninth season commences on October 7. With Rick set to depart along with Maggie Green (Lauren Cohan) in the upcoming season, and popular character Morgan (Lennie James) crossing over to the spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead, few of the original cast members remain. Having already experienced a drop in ratings ahead of Lincoln’s departure, season nine needs to hit things out of the park if we’re to see a season 10.

Doctor Who (BBC)

doctor who leak bbc turns to california court find perpetrator 2018
BBC America

Get ready for more of this British sci-fi series on October 7 when it returns for another season of adventures with its titular, time- and space-traveling extraterrestrial known as The Doctor. The series has developed an intensely loyal, generation-spanning following over the years since its debut way back in 1963. The Doctor’s knack for regeneration in new bodies has allowed the role to be played by multiple actors over the years, but the new season brings the first female iteration of the character, now portrayed by Jodie Whittaker.

Riverdale (The CW)

Riverdale
Riverdale

With racy scenes, mature storylines, and plenty of horror, drama, and violence behind the lives of high school students in this seemingly perfect little town, the series based on Archie Comics characters returns for its third season on October 10. Dubbed a teen drama, it’s more like 90210 meets Desperate Housewives, with a bit of classic horror flick fodder thrown in for good measure. In addition to the teenage cast (or actors playing teenagers) of the series, former teen drama stars Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich, Robin Givens, and Molly Ringwald play some of the characters’ parents.

Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix)

fall tv schedule charlie cox stars as matt murdockdaredevil in marvels the defenders streaming now on netflix
Daredevil

This popular Marvel series centers around Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer who fights crime at night as the vigilante known as Daredevil. The series that kicked off the partnership between Marvel and Netflix which spawned Jessica JonesIron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Punisher, and eventually led to the crossover event The Defenders (which left Matt Murdock’s fate somewhat uncertain), Daredevil will return for a third season October 19, more than two years after the release of the show’s second season.

Ray Donovan (Showtime)

roku showtime ray donovan
Michael Desmond/SHOWTIME

With Susan Sarandon returning to reprise her recurring role, this crime drama will debut its 12-episode sixth season on October 28. It stars multiple Emmy-nominated Liev Schreiber as the title character, a Boston-born, Irish-American “fixer” in Los Angeles whose shady activities on behalf of his wealthy clients often include bribes, threats, and extreme violence. It’s all par for the course, however, for this crisp-suit-wearing, heavy drinking troubled soul, who grew up with a drug-dealing father (Jon Voight). When we left Ray in season 5, he was reeling from the death of his wife. If the trailer is any indication, however, he’s back to his old tricks, as trouble continues to follow him.

StartUp (Sony Crackle)

fall tv schedule startup ron pearlman

Starring Martin Freeman, Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, and Ron Perlman, this drama about three clueless tech entrepreneurs who get caught up with gangs and crooked FBI agents after developing a controversial new digital currency called GenCoin, will return for an action-packed third season on November 1.  While the show has received mixed reviews, the star-studded cast — particularly Gathegi, who has been lauded for his performance as a criminal who desperately wants out — may just have some miles left.

House of Cards (Netflix)

fall tv schedule netflix claire underwood house of cards

What will the political thriller look like without its lead character, Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey)? We’ll find out come November 2, when the series returns for its final season, focused primarily on the character of Claire Underwood (Robin Wright.) As one-half of the corrupt and ambitious political power duo, Claire is now president. Meanwhile, Frank was set to go to jail, awaiting a pardon from his wife that, given the casting shake-up, likely won’t happen.

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Best new shows and movies to stream Narcos season 3

Technically a companion series to Narcos, this crime drama will debut (or return) on November 16. With drug kingpin Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) now dead, the series features an entirely new cast of characters involved in the illegal drug trade in Mexico (instead of Colombia), including Michael Peña as DEA agent Kiki Camarena, and Diego Luna as Felix Gallardo, head of the Guadalajara Cartel. Its predecessor, Narcos, ran for three seasons.

Vikings (History)

shows to stream american gods vikings 4b

It has a niche following, but fans of this historical drama about the saga of Norse hero Ragnar Lothbrok are passionate about the series. They’ll be happy to know that the series, which saw Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers join the cast in season five, will return on November 28 for its 20-episode, sixth season.

Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu)

fall tv schedule best hulu shows runaways 1

This series based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name and ostensibly set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will debut its 10-episode second season on December 21. It follows the story of six teenagers — some with powerful abilities — who find themselves on the run and with no one to trust but each other after they discover their parents’ secret status as the leaders of a powerful super-villain cabal in the show’s first season.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best shows on Amazon Prime right now (October 2018)
Up Next

9 of the most unusual wellness wearable devices
The Walking Dead Season 7
Movies & TV

‘The Walking Dead’ might bring back Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan

The Walking Dead series star Andrew Lincoln will leave AMC's long-running zombie drama at some point in season 9, but might return to direct. Departing actress Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, could also return in season 10.
Posted By Rick Marshall
GLOW best Netflix original series
Movies & TV

From 'GLOW' to 'Stranger Things,' these are the best Netflix Original series

Netflix's stable of content has grown quickly, and the streaming service now boasts dozens of shows produced in-house. Looking for the cream of the crop? These are our picks for the best Netflix Original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall
bumblebee movie trailer news 2018
Movies & TV

Roll out! New ‘Bumblebee’ trailer is filled with old-school Transformers

Paramount Pictures and Hasbro's Transformers spinoff Bumblebee is on its way. A new trailer for the film has been released, offering a sneak peek at the yellow Autobot's return to the big screen.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Daredevil
Movies & TV

'Daredevil' season 3 arrives next month, promises to 'let the devil out'

Season 3 of Daredevil will premiere October 19 on Netflix, so here is everything we know about the next set of adventures featuring Marvel Comics' man without fear before the third season's debut.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Stay inside this summer with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Castle Rock'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we've put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
apple file system
Apple

Apple hates sex, drugs, and violence — on Apple TV, anyway

Apple is working hard to produce original TV shows and movies. It's also working to ensure that violence, nudity, and other potentially offensive content can't tarnish the company's image.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Netflix streaming
Movies & TV

How Netflix and Disney are fighting for the future of streaming: Kids

After years of enjoying a distant lead in the streaming race, Netflix is about to be joined up front by Disney Play. These two entertainment giants are going to absolutely dominate the space, and it's your kids that will take them there.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best new movie trailers captain marvel trailer
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Captain Marvel,’ ‘Nigerian Prince,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best ones each week. On tap this week: The first trailer for superhero movie Captain Marvel, and other fascinating film previews.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream shape of water header
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘The Shape of Water,’ ‘Forever,’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The Shape of Water, Maniac, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
weekend box office results house with a clock in its walls
Movies & TV

‘The House With a Clock in its Walls’ wins the weekend box office with big debut

Family-friendly horror film The House With a Clock in its Walls outperformed expectations to win the weekend box office in a big way and help kick off the all-ages side of the Halloween movie season.
Posted By Rick Marshall
kung fury movie
Movies & TV

Save a few bucks with the best free feature-length movies on YouTube

Bank account emptier than you thought? Check out our curated list of the best full-length movies on YouTube to find feature-length flicks that are free, legally uploaded, and actually worth watching.
Posted By Rick Marshall
netflix public binge watch wr 6 8 17
Home Theater

Need to get rid of an unused Netflix profile? Just follow these simple steps

Need to delete an unwanted profile from your Netflix account? It's easy to do, no matter what kind of equipment you've got. Check out our handy how-to guide for step-by-step instructions.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
best movie soundtracks
Music

Listen up! These are the best movie soundtracks of all time

Whether you're a lover of beautifully composed original scores or a fan of perfectly compiled popular music, these are the best movie soundtracks of all time — from Star Wars to Garden State.
Posted By Parker Hall