Framed today, September 18: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Sunday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 18 and need some help?

Welcome to a new week of Framed! The past few days have been full of classic films in the genres of sci-fi, action, and comedy. Today’s film is one of the best action thrillers of the past 10 years.

That wasn’t the only clue we are giving out. Keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Sunday, September 18

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2015.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Denis Villeneuve.
  • Today’s Framed stars Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Sunday, September 18

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Sicario

