Where to watch Fred Claus

Did you know that Santa had a brother named Fred? Fred Claus, the 2007 Christmas comedy starring Vince Vaughn and Paul Giamatti tells his story. Fred Claus (Vaughn) is the older brother of Santa (Giamatti), also known as Nick, and the black sheep of the family. Unlike his gracious younger brother, Fred is a troublemaking criminal who works as a repossession agent in Chicago.

After Fred is arrested, Nick bails his brother out of jail. To pay off his debts, Fred works for Nick at the North Pole during the Christmas season. At first, Fred agitates his brother with his mischievous antics. However, the brothers eventually work together with the elves to prepare gifts for Christmas and take down the menacing efficiency expert, Clyde Northcutt (Kevin Spacey).

Where is it streaming?

To watch the story of Santa and his brother, Fred, head to HBO Max to begin streaming. Launched in 2020, HBO Max offers programs from its signature brands, such as HBO, Cartoon Network, and Warner Bros. Legacy shows like The Sopranos, The Wire, Succession, and Game of Thrones can all be watched on the service. And original programming, like Hacks and The Flight Attendant, exists under “Max Originals.” In 2023, HBO Max and Discovery+ will consolidate into one platform after the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery.

Because it streams under WarnerMedia, Fred Claus is also available to watch on TNT and TBS this holiday season. If you do not have cable TV, Fred Claus can be accessed through live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV. Hulu + Live TV features a fixed lineup of cable channels, while Sling TV is an à la carte model that lets users pick and choose the channel lineup.

When does it stream for subscribers?

Fred Claus is currently streaming on HBO Max.

How much does it cost?

To access HBO Max, subscribers can choose between a plan with ads and a plan without ads. With ads, HBO Max costs $10 a month or $100 a month. Without ads, HBO Max costs $15 a month or $150 a year. HBO Max is also offering a special Black Friday deal for new and returning subscribers, who can access HBO Max with ads at a discounted rate of $2 per month for the first three months. This special offer ends November 28.

Cable TV subscribers can watch Fred Claus for free on TNT and TBS. Without cable, the film is available through live TV platforms like Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month, but that price will increase to $75 per month starting December 8, 2022. Sling TV offers two basic packages: Orange and Blue. Separately, those packages cost $35 per month and they cost $50 if purchased together. Those rates will increase to $40 each or $55 together starting December 3, 2022. Extra Sling channels will cost anywhere from $3 to $11.

Is it worth it?

If you’ve run through the classics and want to try something silly, give Fred Claus a try. The official synopsis reads: “Fred Claus, Santa’s bitter older brother, is forced to move to the North Pole to help Santa and the elves prepare for Christmas in exchange for cash.”

Fred Claus is directed by David Dobkin and written by Dan Fogelman. In addition to Vaughn and Giamatti, the cast includes Kathy Bates, Miranda Richardson, John Michael Higgins, Rachel Weisz, Kevin Spacey, Elizabeth Banks, and Ludacris.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Fred Claus registers 21% on the Tomatometer and a 46% audience score. On Metacritic, the film holds a Metascore of 42 and a user score of 8.1.

