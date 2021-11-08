  1. Movies & TV

Ghostbusters: Afterlife's final trailer welcomes back old friends

Blair Marnell
By

The inhabitants of the world in which the Ghostbusters franchise exists should know all too well by now that ghosts are indeed real. However, as the latest and final trailer for the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife shows us, not only have people’s belief in the supernatural waned over the years, it seems as though the original Ghostbusters team has been all but forgotten, too — you’d think multiple hauntings of New York and a walking Statue of Liberty would still be fresh in people’s minds, but here we are.

Clearly, it’s up to the next generation of ‘Busters to refresh everyone’s memory. Later this month, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will introduce Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), the grandchildren of the late Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis). They don’t know it yet, but being a Ghostbuster is their family legacy. It’s also the legacy of their mother, Callie (Carrie Coon). The family doesn’t know why Egon owned a farm in Summerville, Oklahoma. However, the reason could have ties to Ivo Shandor, the deceased occultist who set the “Manhattan Crossrip of 1984” in motion in the original film. In short, Phoebe and Trevor may be in over their heads. Fortunately, they will get an assist from some of their father’s old friends.

The final trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife confirms the return of the original team: Dr. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray),  Dr. Raymond “Ray” Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Dr. Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson). That’s right, it looks like Winston got his doctorate in the ensuing decades. And the guys aren’t the only ones making a comeback. Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts will also return as Dana Barrett and Janine Melnitz, respectively.

Logan Kim and Celeste O’Connor co-star in the film as Podcast and Lucky, Phoebe and Trevor’s classmates. It appears that they may round out the new team alongside their teacher, Chad Grooberson (Paul Rudd). Poor Mr. Grooberson has his own encounters with the supernatural in this film, including tiny (and adorable) Stay Puft Marshmallow Men.

A few old friends return in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Bokeem Woodbine co-stars in the film as Sheriff Domingo, with Oliver Cooper as Elton, Marlon Kazadi as Thickneck, Sydney Mae Diaz as Swayze, and Tracy Letts as Jack.

Jason Reitman co-wrote and directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife, taking up the baton from his father, Ivan Reitman, the director of the original films.

Ghostbusters: Aftermath will hit theaters on Friday, November 17.

