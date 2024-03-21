Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Attempting to advance past the Round of 64 for the 15th consecutive tournament, No. 5 seed Gonzaga face a hefty test against No. 12 McNeese State, who have enjoyed an unbelievable resurgence in their first year under Will Wade.

The game tips off at 7:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on TBS. But if you want to watch March Madness live online, we’ll take you through on how you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs McNeese State–and any other tournament game–for free.

Is There a Free Gonzaga vs McNeese State Live Stream?

We have two strong options for watching Gonzaga vs McNeese State and every other game this weekend: YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package or above).

Both live-TV streaming services include TBS, and both come with a free five-day trial. As such, you can sign up for either one, watch Gonzaga vs McNeese State, and then cancel your subscription without ever paying a single cent.

What’s especially great about these options is that YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream also include CBS (live in most markets), TNT and truTV. That gives you every channel you need for every tournament game. Plus, the first 48 games of the tournament (Round of 64 on Thursday and Friday; Round of 32 on Saturday and Sunday) will all fall within that five-day free trial.

If you just want to watch this game and aren’t concerned with the rest of the tournament, you can head to the March Madness Live app or website. Signing in with a participating cable provider will get you access to every game of the tournament, but if you don’t sign in, you can watch any game for free for three hours.

Other Ways to Watch the Gonzaga vs McNeese State Live Stream

While YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream will get you every game this weekend for free, they do jump up to $70-plus per month after their free trials. If you want to watch all 67 games of the entire tournament for the bare minimum price, you’ll need to sign up for Max.

That’s because Max costs just $10 for a month (it doesn’t come with a free trial) and will stream every game that’s televised on TBS, TNT and truTV. You can then get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME–which includes all CBS games–for $12 per month, giving you everything you need to watch every game for a total of $22.

Along these same lines, you can also go with Sling TV for a very inexpensive long-term option. The “Sling Orange” channel package will get you both TBS and TNT for a mere $15 (that’s the first-month price; it goes up to $40 per month after that, but one month is enough for the entirety of the tournament), and then you can add on the “Entertainment Extra” for another $6 if you also want the truTV games.

Moreover, Sling also offers all of the ESPN channels, making it the cheapest way you can watch both men’s and women’s March Madness.

How to Watch the Gonzaga vs McNeese State Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address and connects your computer (or phone or streaming device or whatever you’re browsing with) to a digital server in another country, allowing you to sidestep any location-restrictions and stream content as if you were actually located there.

As such, you can use a VPN–we recommend NordVPN due to its reliability, streaming speed and amount of servers–to watch Gonzaga vs McNeese State on any of the aforementioned streaming services from nearly any country in the world.

