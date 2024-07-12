 Skip to main content
3 great free movies you should stream this weekend (July 12-14)

This upcoming weekend marks the arrival of two movies that are complete opposites. Fly Me to the Moon is a rom-com starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, revolving around the 1960s Space Race. Longlegs, the other noteworthy release, has no romance whatsoever. It does feature Nicolas Cage as a terrifying serial killer who worships the devil. 

It’s always good to have choices when picking a movie. While you must go to the theater to watch Fly Me to the Moon and Longlegs, you can watch thousands of movies at home by signing up for a FAST service — free ad-supported television. Three movies to stream this weekend include a groundbreaking sci-fi blockbuster, an excellent action thriller, and an Oscar-winning historical epic.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park is the ideal summer blockbuster. It’s an action spectacle that benefits from cutting-edge technology and a maestro behind the camera, Steve Spielberg. Other movies are afraid to showcase dinosaurs because nothing can compare to Spielberg’s franchise. On the island of Isla Nublar, Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are invited to examine Jurassic Park, a theme park home to cloned dinosaurs.

Jurassic Park stems from the mind of billionaire John Hammond, who hopes to earn a safety certification from his three distinguished guests. When a hacker (Wayne Knight) shuts down the park, the dinosaurs go on the hunt, setting their sights on the humans. Action blockbusters don’t get much better than Jurassic Park.

Stream Jurassic Park for free on Tubi.

The Fugitive (1993)

Harrison Ford’s filmography is untouchable. Playing Han Solo and Indiana Jones makes his resume bulletproof. However, Ford still managed to star in excellent non-franchise movies in the 1980s and 1990s. The Fugitive is arguably Ford’s best thriller. Directed by Andrew Davis, The Fugitive follows Richard Kimble (Ford), a doctor falsely accused of murdering his wife.

While being transferred to death row, Kimble escapes from captivity after his bus crashes. Now on the run, Kimble is hellbent on proving his innocence and finding the man who killed his wife. As good as Ford is as Kimble, this movie belongs to Tommy Lee Jones as Deputy Samuel Gerard, the hardened U.S. Marshal tasked with capturing the fugitive. Jones’s performance resulted in an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, and it still holds up after all these years.

Stream The Fugitive for free on Tubi.

Gladiator (2000)

This week saw the first trailer for Gladiator II, the upcoming action epic from Ridley Scott. Between a naval battle inside the Colosseum and a sword fight between Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal, Gladiator II might be the movie event of the year. Before the sequel, now is the perfect time to revisit Gladiator.

In ancient Rome, Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris) picks General Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe) to succeed him, believing his son Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) is unfit to rule. Angered by the decision, Commodus kills his father, murders Maximus’s family, and sells Maximus into slavery to train as a gladiator. Hellbent on vengeance, Maximus becomes one of Rome’s top gladiators and plans to kill Commodus for the death of his family. Don’t worry, Maximus. Audiences will be entertained.

Stream Gladiator for free on Pluto TV.

