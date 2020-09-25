He’s appeared in nearly every Marvel movie since 2008’s Iron Man, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury in an upcoming Disney+ series.

According to Variety, Jackson will star in the mysterious series, which has yet to be announced by Disney or Marvel Studios. The series will have him reprise his role as Nick Fury, the head of the international agency SHIELD in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mr. Robot and Copper producer Kyle Bradstreet will write and executive produce the Marvel series for Disney’s streaming service.

If the report proves true, the untitled series will join several MCU shows currently in various stages of development, production, or about to premiere on Disney+, including the upcoming WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as Loki and a She-Hulk series set to star Orphan Black actress Tatiana Maslany. Other announced series include Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Miss Marvel.

Jackson first appeared as Nick Fury during a famous post-credits scene in Iron Man, effectively introducing the MCU by telling Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark about something he called the Avengers Initiative. He would go on to play a key role in many of the MCU films following Iron Man, as well as several episodes of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD series on the ABC network.

Jackson was last seen as Fury during a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home. That scene featured him onboard a massive Skrull spacecraft headed off to parts unknown. The next MCU project scheduled to be released is the aforementioned WandaVision, which will premiere on Disney+ later this year. The next Marvel movie on the calendar is Black Widow, which is scheduled to hit theaters in February 2021.

