 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 great Max crime dramas you should watch in February 2025

By
Zoe Kravitz stares in Kimi.
Max

Few streaming services have a deeper lineup of great movies than Max. In addition to plenty of regular new release movies, the streamer also has an archive with tons of Warner Bros.’s best projects and other all-time classics.

One part of Max’s deep bench of interesting movies is tons of crime titles. We’ve pulled together a list of three great crime movies that are all available on Max now. Two of these movies are from the recent past, while the third is an all-time classic that might feel especially poignant right now. Here are three great Max crime dramas you should watch this month.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Kimi (2022)

A smart, whip-fast thriller about an agoraphobic young woman who begins to suspect that she heard a crime being committed while listening in on an Alexa-like device, Kimi is anchored by Zoe Kravitz’s central performance. The movie’s clever structure, which uses both the pandemic and the actual streets of Seattle to tell its story, will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Director Steven Soderbergh is no longer trying to make perfect movies. Instead, the Oscar winner makes incredibly fun and zippy thrillers like Kimi. It might be a little rough around the edges, but Kimi is better than most of what you’ll find on Max.

You can watch Kimi on Max. 

The Fallout (2022)

A heartbreaking, all-too-real drama, The Fallout follows two girls who become close friends after they go through a shared experience of a school shooting. The movie is really about how they handle the trauma, and it only works because Maddie Ziegler and Jenna Ortega deliver star-making central turns.

The Fallout is about the world we’ve given our teenagers, one where those who don’t die at the hands of a shooter are forever changed by what they’ve seen. It’s a bracing, difficult movie that is well worth your time.

You can watch The Fallout on Max. 

Blue Velvet (1986)

David Lynch may be one of the greatest American directors ever, and Blue Velvet was the moment we fully understood what his career would be like. The movie stars Kyle MacLachlan as a normal kid who slowly becomes ensnared in the criminal underground of his seemingly normal town.

Blue Velvet is a movie that looks evil in the face and wonders why it exists. It also plays with Lynch’s and the audience’s fascination with the violence it depicts. It’s not always an easy sit, but Blue Velvet is as magnetic and strange as you’ve probably heard, and it’s one of several David Lynch masterpieces.

You can watch Blue Velvet on Max.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (January 10-12)
Betty Gilpin standing next to two kids.

While there are plenty of things we love about Netflix, one of the worst things about the streamer is the way things can emerge and vanish, even if they're still available to watch. Once something is not on the home page, it can be nearly impossible to know it even exists.

That can make picking shows that are a good fit for you a nearly impossible challenge. That's why we've pulled together this list of three excellent underrated shows that are worth your time this weekend, regardless of what your algorithm might say.

Read more
3 free underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon you should watch in January 2025
David Bowie smiling on a patterned background with a sweep of red hair on his face in The Man Who Fell To Earth.

What was initially known as Amazon Freevee will technically be no more. The shows and movies available through the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service are being folded into Amazon Prime Video. Don’t worry, the content will still be free and won’t require an Amazon Prime subscription to access it. Those with a subscription will get added features, like the ability to re-start playback at a later date. But the movies and shows will be free to access with ads, just as they were under the Freevee banner.

With that said, you can still find plenty of content for free from Amazon, no matter how you access it. This includes these three free underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon you should watch in January.

Read more
3 underrated movies you need to watch in January 2025
Six men sit on a boat in The Damned.

It's always disconcerting for moviegoers to go from December, which typically sees an avalanche of high-profile and high-quality films like All of Us Strangers and The Brutalist, to January, which has given us such non-classics as The 355 and The Beekeeper. And January 2025 seems like it will offer more of the same with the Gerard Butler action sequel Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and the Blumhouse horror flick Wolf Man.

Yet if you look closer, you'll see there are a half-dozen movies in the month that promise to be actually good. Shocking, right? The following three films are the best of a small bunch, movies that span genres like horror, anime, and thriller, but all promise the same thing: a good time. What more can one ask for in the new year?
The Damned (January 3)

Read more