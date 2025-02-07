3 great Max crime dramas you should watch in February 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Kimi (2022) The Fallout (2022) Blue Velvet (1986)

Few streaming services have a deeper lineup of great movies than Max. In addition to plenty of regular new release movies, the streamer also has an archive with tons of Warner Bros.’s best projects and other all-time classics.

One part of Max’s deep bench of interesting movies is tons of crime titles. We’ve pulled together a list of three great crime movies that are all available on Max now. Two of these movies are from the recent past, while the third is an all-time classic that might feel especially poignant right now. Here are three great Max crime dramas you should watch this month.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Kimi (2022)

A smart, whip-fast thriller about an agoraphobic young woman who begins to suspect that she heard a crime being committed while listening in on an Alexa-like device, Kimi is anchored by Zoe Kravitz’s central performance. The movie’s clever structure, which uses both the pandemic and the actual streets of Seattle to tell its story, will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Director Steven Soderbergh is no longer trying to make perfect movies. Instead, the Oscar winner makes incredibly fun and zippy thrillers like Kimi. It might be a little rough around the edges, but Kimi is better than most of what you’ll find on Max.

You can watch Kimi on Max.

The Fallout (2022)

A heartbreaking, all-too-real drama, The Fallout follows two girls who become close friends after they go through a shared experience of a school shooting. The movie is really about how they handle the trauma, and it only works because Maddie Ziegler and Jenna Ortega deliver star-making central turns.

The Fallout is about the world we’ve given our teenagers, one where those who don’t die at the hands of a shooter are forever changed by what they’ve seen. It’s a bracing, difficult movie that is well worth your time.

You can watch The Fallout on Max.

Blue Velvet (1986)

David Lynch may be one of the greatest American directors ever, and Blue Velvet was the moment we fully understood what his career would be like. The movie stars Kyle MacLachlan as a normal kid who slowly becomes ensnared in the criminal underground of his seemingly normal town.

Blue Velvet is a movie that looks evil in the face and wonders why it exists. It also plays with Lynch’s and the audience’s fascination with the violence it depicts. It’s not always an easy sit, but Blue Velvet is as magnetic and strange as you’ve probably heard, and it’s one of several David Lynch masterpieces.

You can watch Blue Velvet on Max.