3 great Peacock shows you need to watch on New Year’s Day

If you’re a Peacock subscriber who celebrated a bit too hard on New Year’s Eve, then you’re in luck. The streaming service has a vast library of great shows that are worth exploring, and it can sometimes feel almost impossible to make time for everything in the churn of your daily existence.

That’s why New Year’s Day can be so valuable. It gives viewers the perfect opportunity to catch up with shows they may have missed. These three shows are perfect for a New Year’s Day binge.

Need more suggestions? Then check out the best shows on Peacock, the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Amazon Prime Video.

Superstore (2015 – 2021)

One of the great underseen sitcoms of recent years, Superstore follows the employees of a big box retail chain that is very much like Walmart. The show’s genius is creating its own version of a work family, even as it acknowledges how stores like this can sometimes abuse or actively harm their employees.

Thanks to an excellent cast that gels perfectly from what feels like their very first scene together, Superstore ran for six seasons despite its relatively small audience. Thankfully, the show is now available to stream so that it can be accessed by a much wider audience of people who are sure to love it.

Mrs. Davis (2023)

One of the more bizarre series to be released by any streamer in recent years, Mrs. Davis imagines a future in which everyone has an AI assistant in their ears at all times. The show follows a nun who is sent by the AI on a hunt for the Holy Grail, and believes that finding the object may ultimately lead to the AI’s destruction.

That bare plot description hardly scratches the surface of what Mrs. Davis is really about, though, and the result is one of the wildest, funniest shows on TV. The series is a brilliant examination of how technology has impacted our lives and what it means to believe in something in a world where it feels like we already have all the answers.

Poker Face (2023)

An old-fashioned procedural in the style of Columbo, Poker Face follows a woman who instinctively knows when someone is lying as she solves a wide variety of different crimes across the country. The show, which always starts with the murder and its culprit, is much more focused on the particular way that Charlie, its central character, is able to solve the crime.

Natasha Lyonne is brilliant as Charlie, a character who is simply trying to do what’s right, even as she discovers murders everywhere she goes. Rian Johnson, who created the show, is equally well-suited to this particular format, which is light, fizzy, and fun in all the right ways.

