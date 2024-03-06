Guadalajara vs Club América: Watch El Super Clasico for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The first of three Súper Clásico matchups in a span of 10 days gets underway tonight, as Club América head to Akron Stadium to take on Guadalajara in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 showdown.

As always when these heated rivals meet, it’s a must-watch event. The match is kicking off very shortly, at 10:00 p.m. ET, and in the U.S. it will be televised on Fox Sports 2 (English broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable or don’t have those channels, there are several ways you can watch a free live stream of the match.

Is There a Free Guadalajara vs Club América Live Stream?

With the Fubo “Pro” plan, you can watch a live stream of 180-plus live TV channels, including both FS2 and TUDN. Or, if you’re only concerned about watching the match in Spanish, you can go with the “Latino” plan, which includes 60-plus Spanish-speaking channels, including TUDN. No matter which one you choose, you’ll get a seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used up your Fubo free trial, the YouTube TV “Base Plan” has both FS2 and TUDN among its 100-plus total channels, while the “Spanish Plan” includes TUDN. It comes with a five-day free trial, but you can also watch a free 20-minute preview before signing up.

Or you can go with DirecTV Stream. There are four different channel plans, but you’ll need either “Ultimate” or “Premier” for FS2 and TUDN. What’s fun about this option is you can also throw in Max (formerly HBO Max), Starz, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, MGM+ and Cinemax with your free five-day trial.

How to Watch the Guadalajara vs Club América Live Stream from Abroad

With all of those three streaming services, you’ll only be able to watch the match if you’re in the United States. That is, unless you have a virtual private network (VPN), which makes it seem like you’re in the United States. A VPN hides your IP address and connects you to a server in the US (or another country of your choosing), allowing you to access content that is otherwise geo-locked.

NordVPN would be our recommendation, as it’s safe, fast, has over 6,000 available servers across the world and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to minimize any risk. It works with Fubo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV, making it the best option for watching El Súper Clásico from abroad.

