New Halo trailer sets the stakes for an interstellar war

If Paramount+’s upcoming Halo series was a direct adaptation of the video game’s experience, a lot of it would just be a first-person view of an alien shooting gallery. Fortunately, the games have established a rich mythology behind the events depicted in the players’ POV. And that forms the foundation of Halo‘s live-action show. It’s also why the new trailer for Halo is very light on action and heavy on drama. Because for this show to reach beyond gaming fans, viewers will need to actually care about the characters.

The main character, Master Chief, has only a minimal presence in the latest trailer, and there are only a few fleeting glimpses of the alien Covenant that has humanity on its collective heels in the 26th century. Instead, the early focus is on Kwan Ha Boo (Yerin Ha), a young woman who has already lost her family to the Covenant. Now, Kwan wants revenge no matter what she has to do to achieve it.

Intriguingly, the trailer also sets up the conflict on the home front between Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey (Natascha McElhone) and Captain Jacob Keyes (Danny Sapani). Halsey is the creator of the Spartan super soldier program that allowed Master Chief and others like him to be more than just ordinary humans on the battlefield. But apparently, other factions in the military are wary of Halsey’s creations, and they believe that their fates are sealed if the truth about the Spartans ever emerges.

Pablo Schreiber stars in the series as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117. Schreiber is joined by Charlie Murphy as Makee, Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, Olive Gray as Miranda Keyes, Kate Kennedy as Kai-125, Natasha Culzac as Riz-028, Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134, and Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana.

Halo will premiere on Paramount+ on March 24.

