  1. Movies & TV

New Halo trailer sets the stakes for an interstellar war

By

If Paramount+’s upcoming Halo series was a direct adaptation of the video game’s experience, a lot of it would just be a first-person view of an alien shooting gallery. Fortunately, the games have established a rich mythology behind the events depicted in the players’ POV. And that forms the foundation of Halo‘s live-action show. It’s also why the new trailer for Halo is very light on action and heavy on drama. Because for this show to reach beyond gaming fans, viewers will need to actually care about the characters.

The main character, Master Chief, has only a minimal presence in the latest trailer, and there are only a few fleeting glimpses of the alien Covenant that has humanity on its collective heels in the 26th century. Instead, the early focus is on Kwan Ha Boo (Yerin Ha), a young woman who has already lost her family to the Covenant. Now, Kwan wants revenge no matter what she has to do to achieve it.

Intriguingly, the trailer also sets up the conflict on the home front between Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey (Natascha McElhone) and Captain Jacob Keyes (Danny Sapani). Halsey is the creator of the Spartan super soldier program that allowed Master Chief and others like him to be more than just ordinary humans on the battlefield. But apparently, other factions in the military are wary of  Halsey’s creations, and they believe that their fates are sealed if the truth about the Spartans ever emerges.

Master Chief in Halo: The Series on Paramount+.

Pablo Schreiber stars in the series as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117. Schreiber is joined by Charlie Murphy as Makee, Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, Olive Gray as Miranda Keyes, Kate Kennedy as Kai-125, Natasha Culzac as Riz-028, Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134, and Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana.

Halo will premiere on Paramount+ on March 24.

Editors' Recommendations

ExpressVPN vs. Surfshark: Which is the better VPN in 2022?

do you need a vpn on your phone iphone stock image

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak refreshes the game in June

Hunters celebrate in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion.

What to expect from Samsung’s Awesome Galaxy A event

The rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy A52 showing its camera array.

Save $500 on Dell’s best work-from-home laptop today

dell vostro 14 deal february 2021 5402

Best business laptop deals for March 2022

Dell XPS 15 laptop

The Steam Deck’s killer app isn’t the game you’d expect

Elden Ring running on a Steam Deck.

Crusader Kings 3, Weird West, and more coming to Game Pass

Someone shoots an explosive in Weird West.

Best Samsung phone deals for March 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3 together, showing their partially folded displays.

MacBook Pro 14-inch down to record-low price at Amazon

The new macbook pro 2021.

The best 4K Blu-ray players for 2022

Sony BDP-S6700 Blu-ray Player.

Disney+ Free Trial: Can you sign up without paying a dime?

Disney+

The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases

Maps app being used on the iPhone 13.

This HP gaming PC is ON SALE for $550 today (seriously!)

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.