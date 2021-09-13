The next television chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will team Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, another expert archer, when Hawkeye premieres in November. The live-action Disney+ series now has its first trailer, and it offers a distinctly holiday-themed sneak peek at the next adventure for one of Marvel’s Avengers.

Disney and Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Hawkeye on Monday, September 13, and it was accompanied by the show’s official premiere date on the streaming service: November 24.

Arriving just in time for the holiday season, Hawkeye finds Clint Barton (Renner) struggling to get home to his family for Christmas after criminal elements he made enemies of during “The Blip” — the five years between Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War that eliminated half of sentient life and the return of everyone who disappeared in Avengers: Endgame — track him down to exact revenge. Clint is joined by Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who aspires to become a superhero like Hawkeye, and he must figure out a way to get home to his family with both his life and his festive spirit.

Renner and Steinfeld are joined in the series’ cast by Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, and Brian d’Arcy James. The series will also introduce actress Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a character with some history in the Marvel Comics universe, and feature the return of Black Widow actress Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, the secret agent trained by the same school as Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

Hawkeye is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame in the MCU, with Mad Men and Masters of Sex writer (and Bridgerton producer) Jonathan Igla serving as head writer and showrunner on the series. Saturday Night Live and Documentary Now! director Rhys Thomas will lead the show’s team of directors.

The premiere of Hawkeye will make it the fifth streaming series set in the MCU to debut on Disney+ following WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and the What If? anthology series. Marvel’s What If? is currently in the midst of its first season.

Hawkeye will premiere on November 24 on the Disney+ streaming service.

