‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour goes full demon in first ‘Hellboy’ photo

The demon with the right hand of doom is headed back to the big screen in 2018, and now we have our first look at Stranger Things actor David Harbour as Hellboy.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola posted a photo on Twitter of Harbour as the popular demon detective, and it offered a hint at how the reboot of the Hellboy franchise is planning to tweak the visual aesthetic of the Dark Horse Comics character after two films in which Sons of Anarchy actor Ron Perlman portrayed the character.

Along with some slight changes to the horn stumps on Hellboy’s head, Harbour’s version of the character also appears to have a slightly different spin on the character’s massive right hand — known as “The Right Hand of Doom” in the comics’ lore. Rather than a rocky look, Hellboy’s right forearm and hand has a weathered metal appearance.

One thing that clearly hasn’t been changed, however, is Hellboy’s bright red skin.

Directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent, Game of Thrones) from a script by Mignola, Andrew Cosby (Eureka), and Christopher Golden, Hellboy is inspired by the popular comic book series about an infant demon summoned by Nazi occultists during World War II, only to end up in the care of a kind British professor at the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense after the war. After spending his formative years with the B.P.R.D., Hellboy becomes one of the world’s greatest investigators of the unknown, tackling all manner of occult and supernatural threats.

The film was initially titled Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, but was retitled Hellboy in August 2017. Along with Harbour as the title character, the film’s cast includes Ian McShane (Deadwood, American Gods) as Professor Bruttenholm, Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element, Resident Evil) as the Blood Queen, Sasha Lane (American Honey) as Alice Monaghan, and Penelope Mitchell (Hemlock Grove) as the witch Ganeida. Deadpool actor Ed Skrein was previously attached to play B.P.R.D. field team leader Major Ben Daimio, but dropped out of the project due to concerns over his character — who is of Asian-American descent in the comics — being “whitewashed” in the film. Hawaii Five-O and Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim was later confirmed for the role.

Filming on Hellboy is expected to begin this month, with the film expected to hit theaters late in 2018.