3 hidden gems on Tubi you should watch in January 2024

Joe Allen
By
People sit at a table in The Invitation.
Drafthouse Films

Although there are plenty of great streaming services that you can pay for, there are also some that come with no monthly fee. If you’re looking for a free streaming option, but don’t want to sacrifice a good library, then Tubi may be exactly what you need.

The service is entirely ad-supported, and while it can be annoying to have your movies and TV shows broken up by ads, Tubi does have a pretty solid library of interesting titles to choose from. Here are three of the best movies from Tubi that you should definitely check out this January.

The Invitation (2015)

The Invitation Official Trailer #1 (2016) - Liam Hemsworth, Michiel Huisman Movie HD

Karyn Kusama’s masterpiece of slow-building tension focuses on a dinner party that takes a dark turn after one of the guests suspects that his ex-wife and her new husband may have something sinister planned for those in attendance. The Invitation is a movie about grief and death, and the places we turn to when we’re trying to make sense of unthinkable tragedy.

It also features a rock-solid ensemble, and direction from Kusama that reinforces the rising tension that makes everything feel so explosive. And while all three of the movies on this list end almost perfectly, this movie has an ending that is likely to chill you to your bones long after you’ve turned it off.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) Trailer #1

Fiftyyears after it was first released, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre remains one of the more horrific movies of its kind ever made. Following five friends who are set upon by a cannibalistic family hell-bent on killing them, what makes this movie so horrific is the sheer randomness of the violence.

These people were not attacked because of anything they did. They simply were in the wrong place at the wrong time, and they were murdered in truly horrific fashion as a result. It’s terrifying in part because it feels like it could happen to anyone, and because in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, everything feels so viscerally real.

His Girl Friday (1940)

His Girl Friday (1940) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

A wonderful screwball comedy from an era when those kinds of movies were common, His Girl Friday tells the story of a formerly married couple who find their way back to one another as they report on a major news story about a convicted murderer.

Thanks to the remarkable chemistry between Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell, and a script that is by turns clever and genuinely romantic, few movies of this kind are better or more precise than this one. If you’re looking for a smart, funny movie that will remind you how long they’ve been making good movies for, His Girl Friday is just the thing to check out.

