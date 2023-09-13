Hot on the heels of the back-to-school season, it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming holidays. But before Thanksgiving and Christmas, there’s one other sweet treat-filled event to enjoy: Halloween! There’s nothing better than pairing a spooky, scary movie with themed cupcakes and candy bars to celebrate your love of everything macabre. You don’t have to wait until Halloween night to dive in, either. Start the horror early this month.

Prepare yourself for the terrifying films, elaborate costumes, and ghoulish delights to come with a few tantalizing horror flicks. Not sure what to choose for September? We have selected three horror movies on Prime Video that will be worth your while.

The Ring (2002)

The Ring - Trailer (2002)

Can you believe it has already been more than two decades since the psychological supernatural horror movie The Ring graced us with its terrifying presence? The movie has since become a classic in the genre, and one that’s perfect to watch every year, especially around Halloween.

Based on the Koji Suzuki novel of the same name, The Ring centers around an urban legend relating to a cursed videotape. If you watch it, the legend says, you’ll have seven days until you die. The Ring has all the elements you want from a good horror flick: it’s creepy, scary, and will make you jump out of your seat (and fear your television) and haunt you long after you’re done watching.

Stream The Ring on Prime Video.

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer

Knock at the Cabin is an apocalyptic psychological horror film by horror veteran M. Night Shyamalan. Based on the novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay, the setting is a remote cabin in rural Pennsylvania. All is calm with the family staying there until a stranger approaches the young daughter Wen, (Kristen Cui), and declares that he needs her and her family to help him save the world.

A fight ensues between Wen’s fathers and a mysterious and frantic group of individuals who swear the apocalypse is on its way. What do they want? A sacrifice of one of the family members, which they believe is the only way to save humanity. While Knock at the Cabin isn’t particularly gruesome and horrifying, it will keep you invested the entire way through thanks, in large part, to its talented cast that includes Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, and Rupert Grint.

Stream Knock at the Cabin on Prime Video.

A Quiet Place Part II

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) - Final Trailer - Paramount Pictures

If you already watched A Quiet Place and haven’t yet gotten around to watching A Quiet Place Part II, now is the time to do it (or go wild and binge both movies back-to-back). While (spoiler alert) John Krasinski’s character is no longer in the second movie, the story continues with Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her now three children doing their best to navigate the extremely silent new world. Blind creatures with an acute sense of hearing still roam the Earth, and still gobble you up in record time the second they hear so much as a peep.

Evelyn and her children have managed to survive thanks to their knowledge of sign language. Daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) is deaf, and this gift allows her to easily navigate a silent world. But threats continue to arise beyond the creatures. With a third installment already in the works, set for a 2025 release, along with a spinoff scheduled for next year, now is the perfect time to catch up on the story.

Stream A Quiet Place Part II on Prime Video.

