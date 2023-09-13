 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 horror movies on Prime Video you need to watch in September

Christine Persaud
By

Hot on the heels of the back-to-school season, it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming holidays. But before Thanksgiving and Christmas, there’s one other sweet treat-filled event to enjoy: Halloween! There’s nothing better than pairing a spooky, scary movie with themed cupcakes and candy bars to celebrate your love of everything macabre. You don’t have to wait until Halloween night to dive in, either. Start the horror early this month.

Prepare yourself for the terrifying films, elaborate costumes, and ghoulish delights to come with a few tantalizing horror flicks. Not sure what to choose for September? We have selected three horror movies on Prime Video that will be worth your while.

Recommended Videos

The Ring (2002)

The Ring - Trailer (2002)

Can you believe it has already been more than two decades since the psychological supernatural horror movie The Ring graced us with its terrifying presence? The movie has since become a classic in the genre, and one that’s perfect to watch every year, especially around Halloween.

Based on the Koji Suzuki novel of the same name, The Ring centers around an urban legend relating to a cursed videotape. If you watch it, the legend says, you’ll have seven days until you die. The Ring has all the elements you want from a good horror flick: it’s creepy, scary, and will make you jump out of your seat (and fear your television) and haunt you long after you’re done watching.

Stream The Ring on Prime Video.

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer

Knock at the Cabin is an apocalyptic psychological horror film by horror veteran M. Night Shyamalan. Based on the novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay, the setting is a remote cabin in rural Pennsylvania. All is calm with the family staying there until a stranger approaches the young daughter Wen, (Kristen Cui), and declares that he needs her and her family to help him save the world.

A fight ensues between Wen’s fathers and a mysterious and frantic group of individuals who swear the apocalypse is on its way. What do they want? A sacrifice of one of the family members, which they believe is the only way to save humanity. While Knock at the Cabin isn’t particularly gruesome and horrifying, it will keep you invested the entire way through thanks, in large part, to its talented cast that includes Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, and Rupert Grint.

Stream Knock at the Cabin on Prime Video.

A Quiet Place Part II

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) - Final Trailer - Paramount Pictures

If you already watched A Quiet Place and haven’t yet gotten around to watching A Quiet Place Part II, now is the time to do it (or go wild and binge both movies back-to-back). While (spoiler alert) John Krasinski’s character is no longer in the second movie, the story continues with Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her now three children doing their best to navigate the extremely silent new world. Blind creatures with an acute sense of hearing still roam the Earth, and still gobble you up in record time the second they hear so much as a peep.

Evelyn and her children have managed to survive thanks to their knowledge of sign language. Daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) is deaf, and this gift allows her to easily navigate a silent world. But threats continue to arise beyond the creatures. With a third installment already in the works, set for a 2025 release, along with a spinoff scheduled for next year, now is the perfect time to catch up on the story.

Stream A Quiet Place Part II on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine is a professional editor and writer with 18 years of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started…
This is the single best TV show to watch on Hulu in September
Four main teenage characters from Reservation Dogs walking down the street.

Picking a great TV show is often a matter of just pulling something out of a hat. Sometimes, you get something great, but more often than not, what you're watching isn't really what you were looking for. If you're finding that you spend hours scrolling through Hulu looking for something great to watch, we have the show for you. While the streamer has plenty of outstanding shows, there is one series that sits above the rest as the best original series that Hulu has to offer, and that show is Reservation Dogs.

The show follows a group of Indigenous teenagers as they navigate their lives together in rural Oklahoma. Iit's equal parts comedy and drama, with a heavy dose of surrealism thrown into the mix as well. Here are three reasons why this show is absolutely worth your time.
It's grounded in a perspective that is still rare on TV
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu) Trailer HD - Taika Waititi comedy series

Read more
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more
Two women make a cake in Sitting in Bars with Cake.

It's been a great blockbuster season at the theater, with The Equalizer 3 and Gran Turismo becoming the most recent big hits. But as summer draws to a close, the major streaming services are picking up the mantle from theaters. There are many great new (and newish) releases coming to streaming this month, and we're keeping track of all of it so you know what's worth your time.

We update this roundup weekly with the best new arrivals. These are the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max (HBO), and other streaming services.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on HBO.

Read more
3 rom-coms on Prime Video you need to watch in September
A young woman and man sit together at a table in a scene from She's Out Of My League.

Now that the weather is getting cooler and fall is on its way, you might be looking to curl up with a good rom-com while you relax after a hard day’s work, for a date night on the weekend, or maybe just for a night in by yourself. From the classics to modern takes on the genre, Prime Video has plenty of rom-coms from which to choose.

With these three rom-coms worth watching in September, you can take a walk down memory lane and head back to the ‘80s with an iconic flick, delve into an forbidden LGBTQ  romance in a story based on a popular young adult novel, or, for those who prefer more comedy and less romance, laugh heartily along with a hilarious 2010s story of an unexpected, but totally charming coupling.
When Harry Met Sally... (1989)
When Harry Met Sally (1989) - Official Trailer (HD)

Read more