  1. Movies & TV

How to cancel HBO Max

By

HBO Max is one of the most extensive streaming services available today, with an enormous collection of mainstream and indie cinema, HBO series, and Max originals like Lovecraft Country and Search Party, all for $14.99 a month. HBO Max is even offering 2021 Warner Bros. movie releases for streaming on the same day they hit theaters. With everything you get, the $14.99 price tag isn’t a bad deal when you pit HBO Max against other services like Netflix and Hulu. But it’s still one of the more expensive streaming platforms out there, so if you find it’s time to cancel your membership, there are a few ways to do it, depending on how you subscribed to HBO Max to begin with and what hardware you’re using. Whether you’re not a fan of the streamer after the free trial or are looking to cancel midway through your billing cycle, we’ve put together this guide to the most common cancellation methods.

Further reading

A smartphone with HBO Max on its screen.
Taylor Frint/Digital Trends

Canceling with a mobile device

Whether you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or comparable Android hardware, here’s how to terminate your subscription with the HBO Max app.

  1. Open your HBO Max app, then tap the Profile icon, located at the bottom-right of the home screen. From here, you’ll want to tap the gear-shaped Settings icon (upper-left).
  2. On the next screen, tap Billing Information. From here, you’ll see one of two options (based on what service provider your Max subscription is through).
  3. If you see Manage Subscription on the next screen, go ahead and tap that. Then, on the last screen, tap Cancel Subscription. If instead of Manage Subscription you see an option for Learn More, proceed to Step 4.
  4. Tap Learn More to be taken to a list of HBO Max service providers. Locate your subscription provider, then follow the listed steps to continue canceling your Max subscription.
HBO Max
WarnerMedia

Canceling with a computer

If you prefer managing your subscriptions with a desktop computer or laptop, here’s how to cancel HBO Max with your Mac or Windows PC.

  1. Go to HBOMAX.com. If you’re not signed in already, do so by clicking Sign In at the top-right of the home page. Once you’re logged in, click your profile icon (top-right).
  2. On the following screen, click Billing Information, then click Manage Subscription. Click Cancel Subscription.
  3. If you don’t have the Manage Subscription option, click Learn More to be taken to a list of HBO service providers. Click your provider, then follow the steps to cancel your subscription.

Canceling through Hulu

Did you know you can bundle Hulu and HBO Max together? While the prices are still the same, the cancellation process is a bit different. Here’s how to terminate your HBO Max subscription through Hulu.

  1. Head over to hulu.com/account. If you’re not signed in already, you’ll want to do that first.
  2. Under the Your Subscription section, click Manage Plan.
  3. Look for HBO Max, toggle the checkmark to an X, then click Review Changes. That’s all there is to it.

Additional tips

  1. Stay on top of your billing cycle. HBO Max automatically renews each month, with the first charge occurring after your seven-day free trial. If you cancel one or two days before your next billing cycle, you won’t have to worry about being charged for the following month.
  2. Additionally, if you cancel mid-month, you’ll be able to continue streaming for the remainder of that month.
  3. If you delete the HBO Max app, your subscription is still live. Be sure to follow the above steps to properly cancel or you will be charged.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon refreshes the Kindle Paperwhite with USB-C and bigger screens

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhote 2021 edition and its cover cases.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has some very convoluted pre-order bonuses

A banshee from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Here’s everything that’s new in Microsoft Office 2021

microsoft office 365 deal hp january 2021 personal

Whatever you do, don’t buy a MacBook Pro right now

2015 MacBook Pro

Best cheap Verizon Fios new customer deals for September 2021

Fios TV Package

Apple iOS 15 features that aren’t available at launch

Multiple iPhone 13 screens showing iOS15.

Best cheap Asus laptop deals for September 2021

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

First Alder Lake gaming benchmarks leak — here’s why you shouldn’t believe them

Render of Intel Alder Lake chip.

The best documentaries on Amazon Prime Video right now

Michael Moore visits France in Sicko.

The best sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

John Boyega in Attack the Block.

Riot Games to hold its first mobile esports tournament for Wild Rift

League of Legends characters inside the Wild Rift.

Best Buy is practically giving away the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 today

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on the wrist.

Best cheap tablet deals for September 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768