HBO Max is one of the most extensive streaming services available today, with an enormous collection of mainstream and indie cinema, HBO series, and Max originals like Lovecraft Country and Search Party, all for $14.99 a month. HBO Max is even offering 2021 Warner Bros. movie releases for streaming on the same day they hit theaters. With everything you get, the $14.99 price tag isn’t a bad deal when you pit HBO Max against other services like Netflix and Hulu. But it’s still one of the more expensive streaming platforms out there, so if you find it’s time to cancel your membership, there are a few ways to do it, depending on how you subscribed to HBO Max to begin with and what hardware you’re using. Whether you’re not a fan of the streamer after the free trial or are looking to cancel midway through your billing cycle, we’ve put together this guide to the most common cancellation methods.

Canceling with a mobile device

Whether you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or comparable Android hardware, here’s how to terminate your subscription with the HBO Max app.

Open your HBO Max app, then tap the Profile icon, located at the bottom-right of the home screen. From here, you’ll want to tap the gear-shaped Settings icon (upper-left). On the next screen, tap Billing Information. From here, you’ll see one of two options (based on what service provider your Max subscription is through). If you see Manage Subscription on the next screen, go ahead and tap that. Then, on the last screen, tap Cancel Subscription. If instead of Manage Subscription you see an option for Learn More, proceed to Step 4. Tap Learn More to be taken to a list of HBO Max service providers. Locate your subscription provider, then follow the listed steps to continue canceling your Max subscription.

Canceling with a computer

If you prefer managing your subscriptions with a desktop computer or laptop, here’s how to cancel HBO Max with your Mac or Windows PC.

Go to HBOMAX.com. If you’re not signed in already, do so by clicking Sign In at the top-right of the home page. Once you’re logged in, click your profile icon (top-right). On the following screen, click Billing Information, then click Manage Subscription. Click Cancel Subscription. If you don’t have the Manage Subscription option, click Learn More to be taken to a list of HBO service providers. Click your provider, then follow the steps to cancel your subscription.

Canceling through Hulu

Did you know you can bundle Hulu and HBO Max together? While the prices are still the same, the cancellation process is a bit different. Here’s how to terminate your HBO Max subscription through Hulu.

Head over to hulu.com/account. If you’re not signed in already, you’ll want to do that first. Under the Your Subscription section, click Manage Plan. Look for HBO Max, toggle the checkmark to an X, then click Review Changes. That’s all there is to it.

Additional tips

Stay on top of your billing cycle. HBO Max automatically renews each month, with the first charge occurring after your seven-day free trial. If you cancel one or two days before your next billing cycle, you won’t have to worry about being charged for the following month. Additionally, if you cancel mid-month, you’ll be able to continue streaming for the remainder of that month. If you delete the HBO Max app, your subscription is still live. Be sure to follow the above steps to properly cancel or you will be charged.

