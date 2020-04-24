How to set Netflix parental controls

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services on the web. You can enjoy an extensive collection of great movies and shows, from family favorites to horror films, all on your computer, smartphone, or television streaming box. If you’re a parent, however, you may want to limit which family members, specifically children, can access different types of content. We’ll teach you how to set up parental controls on your account and better control the content accessible for different viewing profiles.

Adding parental restrictions to profiles

Despite being able to access Netflix from so many different devices, you will need to use the website to alter any parental settings. You can utilize the steps below to enable parental controls with only a few clicks. If you haven’t already, you should ensure that your child has their own profile, separate from your own — you can create a new profile from the login screen by clicking the Add Profile button.

Step 1: Log in to the Netflix website.

Step 2: While viewing the Who’s Watching? screen, select Manage Profiles.

Step 3: Click on the profile you want to update.

Step 4: Under Maturity Settings, select Edit.

Step 5: Enter your password and click Continue.

Step 6: Select the Maximum Title Rating that you wish to allow — see the end section of this article for more details.

Step 7: Alternatively, select the Kids Profile option to only show titles created for kids.

Step 8: Under Title Restrictions For, enter any specific titles you wish to block.

Step 9: Click the Save button.

Your parental controls are now set up for Netflix. To make any changes, refollow the steps above to access the parental controls screen. Keep reading to learn how to lock out children from accessing adult profiles.

Locking adult Netflix profiles

Setting restrictions on a profile is great, but a child can still access other profiles to bypass your settings. As such, it is recommended to add a PIN to your profile so that curious individuals cannot access it. Follow these steps on the Netflix website to enable a Profile Lock PIN.

Step 1: Log in to the Netflix website.

Step 2: Access the Account Page in the upper right corner.

Step 3: Under Profile & Parental Controls, find the desired profile and click the Down Arrow.

Step 4: Click the Change link next to Profile Lock.

Step 5: Enter your password and click Continue.

Step 6: Choose Require a PIN.

Step 7: Enter four numbers to set as your Profile Lock PIN.

Step 8: Click Submit.

Now, when you sign in to Netflix on your account and select your profile, you will be required to enter your four-digit PIN code. To remove the PIN, follow the steps above, but instead deselect the Require a PIN checkbox; this will remove any lockout of the profile.

View recent profile watch activity

Do you want to check in on what your children have been watching? You can do so by visiting the Viewing activity page on the Account page. Follow the steps below to access and download past viewing activity for any profile.

Step 1: Log in to the Netflix website.

Step 2: Access the Account Page in the upper right corner.

Step 3: Under Profile & Parental Controls, find the desired profile and click the Down Arrow.

Step 4: Open Viewing Activity.

Step 5: To see all activity, click Show More.

If you wish, you can download the activity as a CSV file, which can then be opened in applications such as Microsoft Excel and Apple Numbers. To download activity, scroll to the bottom of the page and click the Download All button.

Explaining different maturity ratings

When setting up parental controls, you will be asked to select the maximum maturity rating to allow. For ease of understanding, we have compiled a list with each maturity rating and an explanation of what each option means. For more detailed explanations, visit the official TV Guidelines website guide.

TV-Y : Content is appropriate for all children, particularly ages 2 to 6, and is designed to not frighten younger children.

: Content is appropriate for all children, particularly ages 2 to 6, and is designed to not frighten younger children. TV-Y7 : Content is suitable for older children, ages 7 and up. Mild fantasy violence or comedic violence may be included — content may frighten younger children.

: Content is suitable for older children, ages 7 and up. Mild fantasy violence or comedic violence may be included — content may frighten younger children. TV-G : Content is for general audiences. Most parents would find the content suitable for all ages, as it contains little or no violence, no strong language, and few or no sexual situations.

: Content is for general audiences. Most parents would find the content suitable for all ages, as it contains little or no violence, no strong language, and few or no sexual situations. TV-PG : Content has themes parents may find unsuitable for younger children; parental guidance is advised for younger audiences.

: Content has themes parents may find unsuitable for younger children; parental guidance is advised for younger audiences. TV-14 and PG-13 : Content contains material that may be unsuitable for children under 14 years of age. May include suggestive dialogue, strong language, sexual situations, or intense violence.

: Content contains material that may be unsuitable for children under 14 years of age. May include suggestive dialogue, strong language, sexual situations, or intense violence. TV-MA, R, and NC-17: Content is designed to be watched only by adults and may be unsuitable for those under 17. These ratings may include crude language, explicit sexual activities, and graphic violence.

