Barcelona, the number one ranked La Liga team, will face off against the sixth-ranked Real Betis this weekend. Barcelona is coming off a 2-1 loss against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday. Real Betis is likewise trying to get out of a slump, with a 0-0 draw to Real Sociedad and a 3-2 loss to Osasuna last week. The two will meet at Camp Nou in Barcelona Spain this weekend. Barcelona vs. Real Betis will be broadcast on Saturday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know to watch from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Betis live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is your go-to site to watch Barcelona vs. Real Betis in the U.S. Sometimes streaming European sports is difficult, so the simplicity of this option is appreciated. ESPN+ is also pretty cheap, at only $10 per month if you only subscribe to that service. There’s no ESPN+ free trial, unfortunately, so you will have to shell out a little bit of money to watch this match. If you want to save a little bit of money though, you can always get the Disney Bundle, which combines subscriptions for ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for only $13 per month.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Betis live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re an ESPN+ subscriber outside of the U.S., or you just prefer the service and want to access it like the rest of the country, you can always spoof an internet connect to the U.S. All of the best VPNs for streaming will let you do this, but we recommend NordVPN. That’s because it’s the best VPN in general and it’s currently 59% off. If you sign up for a two-year subscription, the service will only cost you $6.69 per month.

