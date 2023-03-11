 Skip to main content
Leicester City vs. Chelsea live stream: How to watch for free

Noah McGraw
By

Leicester City is hosting Chelsea in a Premier League match. Chelsea is looking for motivation after a disappointing season so far, but they look like they’re on the upswing. Leicester City is also in need of a win after losing to Southampton in their last match and getting dangerously close to relegation.

The match between Leicester City and Chelsea kicks off at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 11. How can you stream it online?

The match will be shown on the USA Network. Premier League matches switch off streaming between Peacock and USA, and the Leicester City vs. Chelsea match is on USA Network. Most of the best live TV streaming services get access to USA. There are even some free options. Read on as we run through all of them and help you decide which service to opt for.

Watch the Leicester City vs. Chelsea Live Stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

We recommend watching the match on FuboTV for one reason: There is a FuboTV free trial. With this free trial you can watch the entire match, and all of the other Premier League matches on USA Network this weekend, for free. The trial lasts one week and only applies to new customers. Once your one week trial is over, FuboTV costs $75 per month and includes 145 channels.

Watch the Leicester City vs. Chelsea Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.

Sling TV is another option for watching the Leicester City and Chelsea match on USA. There isn’t a Sling TV free trial, but there is a deal right now that can save you some cash. If you want to watch Saturday’s match, you’ll need the Sling TV Blue package. The Blue package includes a few dozens channels like Discovery, FS1, FX, National Geographic and (of course) USA. It’s normally $40 per month, but right now you can get your first month for only $20.

Watch the Leicester City vs. Chelsea Live Stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu With Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV is another option for completely replacing your cable box. It has tons of channels, including many dedicated to sports. USA, considered more an entertainment channel than a sports channel by Hulu, comes with the base plan. There isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial right now. The service will cost you $70 per month and has over 75 channels. The plan also includes all of Hulu’s on-demand streaming content.

Watch the Leicester City vs. Chelsea Live Stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV is another way you can watch the Leicester City vs. Chelsea match for free. That’s because the service currently offers a YouTube TV free trial that will last two weeks. After that, you’ll get three months of the service for $55. The price jumps to $65 per month after that. YouTube TV has dozens of live channels with add-on packages for even more.

Watch the Leicester City vs. Chelsea Live Stream From Abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you’re in the U.K., you’re probably looking for a way around the Saturday TV football blackout. Unfortunately that blackout is completely overlapping this match. Fortunately there’s a really easy fix: use a VPN and trick your internet into thinking you’re in the U.S. After that, use any of the options above to access USA Network and watch the match. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming and the best VPN overall. Right now you can get a two-year plan for only $6.69 per month, a 59% discount.

