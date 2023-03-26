 Skip to main content
Luxembourg vs Portugal live stream: Watch free from anywhere

Noah McGraw
By

Luxembourg and Portugal are squaring off this weekend as part of Group J in the Union of European Football Associates 2024 Championship Qualifiers. Portugal has the first position in the group, and Luxembourg has the third. The game takes place on Sunday, March 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET. This match will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2 (FS2), which means several of the best live TV streaming services out there will offer it. Check out the list below for our recommendations on how to watch Euro 2024 Qualifying matches, including one service that’s free and will help you watch more games than any other service.

Watch the Luxembourg vs Portugal live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is our recommendation for watching Luxembourg vs Portugal. That’s because of two big reasons. The first is that FuboTV has access to all the channels that broadcast UEFA games, including some special Fubo-exclusive matches. If you’re planning on watching all of the UEFA Qualifying games, you should get FuboTV. The second reason is that there is a FuboTV free trial, so you can watch the game with no money down.

Watch the Luxembourg vs Portugal live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV clock.

YouTube TV is another great option for watching Luxembourg vs Portugal, mainly because there is a YouTube TV free trial that gets you two weeks of the service for free. Aside from FS2, you’ll get over 100 channels of live TV content for $73 per month. That means you can completely replace your cable box and switch to online streaming only.

Watch the Luxembourg vs Portugal live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Sling TV doesn’t have FS2 on its own, but you can buy a Sports Extra package that adds the channel (and several others). The base Sling TV Blue or Orange package costs $40 per month, but your first month will be $20. The Sports Extra package costs $11 more. Unfortunately there isn’t a Sling TV free trial, so you’ll be paying $31 for your first month to access the Luxembourg vs Portugal match.

Watch the Luxembourg vs Portugal live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV also has FS2. There isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial, so you’ll have to pay $70 for your first month of the service. There is one reason why you might opt for Hulu with Live TV over the other services: The Live TV package comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional cost. If you’re a sports fan or a Marvel/Disney/Star Wars fan, this is a good option for you.

Watch the Luxembourg vs Portugal live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you’re not in the U.S. right now but want to take advantage of any of the above offers, we have a simple trick. Rather than fussing with foreign broadcast licensing, just get one of the best VPNs and spoof an U.S. internet connection. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming. It’s a simple, effective and cheap option. Right now the two-year plan is discounted by 63%, making it the equivalent of $6 per month.

