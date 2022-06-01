How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

South Park continues to offer up some compelling specials with The Streaming Wars being the latest to be unveiled. A return to the show’s more typical themes after the first two specials called Post COVID and Post COVID: COVID Returns, the new show is sure to be a huge hit with fans. The show will focus on the feud between Eric Cartman and his mother while an “epic conflict unfolds that threatens South Park’s very existence”. Here’s how to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online for free.

Created By: Trey Parker and Matt Stone

Cast: Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Mary Kay Bergman, Isaac Hayes

Number of Seasons: 25

How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars in the U.S.

Paramount Plus has the exclusive rights to all of the South Park specials including The Streaming Wars so the only way to watch it is by signing up to Paramount Plus. The good news? Right now, Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial. That means you can watch South Park: The Streaming Wars entirely for free if you’re a new subscriber to Paramount Plus.

The promotional period gives you sufficient time to watch The Streaming Wars as well as other content on Paramount Plus such as all things Star Trek, and plenty of awesome Paramount-owned movies like A Quiet Place II.

When the trial comes to an end, viewers can choose to cancel their Paramount Plus membership or continue it via one of two plans. A regular, ad-supported subscription costs $5 per month or an ad-free plan costs $10 per month.

Whatever your intentions, Paramount Plus is the only way to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online.

How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad but desperate to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars and other Paramount Plus shows while you travel, you may run into issues. Paramount Plus is not available everywhere in the world, meaning you’ll find geo-restrictions stopping you from accessing your subscription even though you’ve paid for it.

The solution is to use a VPN so that you can persuade your computer or other device to believe that you’re still back home in the U.S. One of the best VPNs to enable you to do that is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN offers over 3,000 servers in 160 locations across 94 countries. With support for pretty much every device you can think of, as well as special features like split tunneling, it’s one of the most convenient VPNs around.

Making streaming content a breeze wherever you traveled to, ExpressVPN is an essential component of your streaming arsenal. It’s the ideal way to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online if you’re traveling right now.

