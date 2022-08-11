 Skip to main content
How to watch the premiere of This Fool on Friday

Bruce Brown
By
Julio and Luis from This Fool standing in kitchen with coffee mugs.

This Fool, a Hulu original, premieres on the streaming service this Friday, August 12. Set in the working class neighborhood of South Central Los Angeles, This Fool, is a straight-talking half-hour comedy staring Chris Estrada, who also is a co-creator of the show. Estrada’s character, Julio Lopez, works at a non-profit gang rehab called Hugs Not Thugs. Thirty years old, Julio still lives at home, dates his high school girlfriend, and clashes with older cousin Luis, a former gang member and newly-released ex-con. Here’s how you can watch the premiere of This Fool on Friday.

How to watch This Fool in the U.S.

If you subscribe to the Hulu streaming service, you’re good to go, just log in and enjoy This Fool and any other content new on Hulu. If you don’t subscribe to Hulu, you can still watch This Fool for free in the U.S. by signing up for a .

Hulu free trial subscriptions are available for new subscribers only. With the Hulu free trial, you can get Hulu for free for 30 days. At the end of the free trial the ad-supported version of Hulu costs $7 a month. If you can’t abide ads with your streamed video, there’s also a 30-day free trial for the Hulu No Ads plan for $13 per month when the trial ends. There are also additional Hulu ad-supported and no-ad bundles that include bundle Disney+, ESPN+, and Live TV, but the bundles do not include a 30-day free trial.

How to watch This Fool from abroad

Americans traveling abroad can still watch This Fool on launch day by using a virtual private network (VPN). When you use a VPN, the utility lets you select a U.S. server whether you are at home or traveling. Once you connect to a U.S.-based server you can log in to your Hulu account.

We recommend NordVPN to access the streaming service to watch This Fool or any other online content. In Digital Trends’ latest best VPN 2022 roundup, our experts gave props for NordVPN’s speed, availability on many devices, and multiple encryption layers that protect your privacy. NordVPN also has split tunneling, a feature you can use to whitelist select sites and activities to work around the VPN feature for better performance by accessing publicly available internet servers.

