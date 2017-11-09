Hulu gives you the binge-watch option you’ve been needing on the Switch

Seemingly out of nowhere, and with little fanfare, Hulu and Hulu with Live TV are now available on the Nintendo Switch. Users can download the Hulu app from the Nintendo eShop for free, but as on other Hulu-supported devices, you have to have a Hulu account to use it.

Both Hulu on-demand content and Hulu with Live TV are supported by the Switch Hulu app, adding further versatility to the already super-flexible nature of Nintendo’s home console/handheld hybrid. Now not only can you play console-quality games on the go, but you can watch shows like Handmaid’s Tale or even live sports. This also brings HBO and Showtime content to the Nintendo Switch, in a roundabout way, as Hulu subscribers who also have HBO or Showtime add-on subscriptions will be able to watch that content Plus, watching on the Switch has some unique advantages that some other devices lack. Specifically, thanks to the Switch’s ability to seamlessly, well, switch from TV mode to handheld mode, you can keep watching even when on the go without any interruptions.

In a blog post, Hulu’s Vice President of Product Richard Irving laid out exactly what users can expect from Hulu on the Switch, “The next time you start up your Switch, you’ll be able to download Hulu directly from the Nintendo eShop and immediately dive into the new, deeply personalized Hulu experience. You’ll be able to enjoy both our traditional on-demand subscription as well as our Hulu with Live TV plan and watch live and on-demand programming from more than 50 of the top news, sports and entertainment channels including all five of the major U.S. broadcast networks, ESPN, Fox Sports, CNN, FX, Bravo, TNT, A&E and more.”

Hulu’s release on the Switch marks the first streaming service on Nintendo’s newest console. Streaming services have been a much-desired feature for Nintendo fans since the Switch launched in March but the company had been coy in the past as to which services would be coming and when. But if Hulu’s release is any indication, it’s not out of the question to expect similar services, namely Netflix, to also show up soon.