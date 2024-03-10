Inter Miami vs Montreal live stream: Can you watch for free?

Inter Miami and CF Montreal both look to continue their undefeated starts to the MLS season when they meet up at Chase Stadium tonight. Miami have tallied a pair of wins and a draw through three matches, while the Impact have begun their six-match road trip with a draw against Orlando and an impressive 2-1 victory over Dallas last weekend.

If you live in the United States or Canada, the match (6:00 p.m. ET start time) will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. Here’s everything you need to know about Season Pass and how to watch the match.

Watch Inter Miami vs Montreal on MLS Season Pass

It’s pretty simple. If you want to watch Miami vs Montreal from the United States or Canada, you’re going to need MLS Season Pass, which is available only through Apple TV.

You don’t need an Apple TV+ subscription to sign up for Season Pass, but you do get a discount if you have one. Season Pass will run you either $15 per month or $99 for the season, while those prices drop to $13 and $79, respectively, for Apple TV+ subscribers. There’s no free trial, and the only way to get Season Pass for free is if you’re a season-ticket holder for an MLS team (no more T-Mobile deal this season).

Nevertheless, while there’s no way to watch this match for free, Season Pass does represent good value if you plan on watching games at any point throughout the season. Season Pass will get you every single MLS game (no local blackouts), plus Leagues Cup matches and MLS Next and MLS Next Pro action.

Once you’ve signed up, you can watch a live stream of the match on the Apple TV website or app. It will be available in both English and Spanish like all matches are, while this one is also available in French because it features a Canadian team.

Watch Inter Miami vs Montreal Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re trying to watch Season Pass from outside the US or Canada, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN), which hides your IP address and bypasses geo-locks. NordVPN is reliable, fast and works with Apple TV, so that would be our recommendation here, but we’ve also compiled a list of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals if you want to shop around for some more options.

Editors' Recommendations