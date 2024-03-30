 Skip to main content
Inter Miami vs NYCFC live stream: Can you watch for free?

Inter Miami, looking to bounce back after last week’s 4-0 drubbing at the hands of NY Red Bulls, return home for a match against New York City FC today.

The match starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV in both the United States and Canada. Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming service, and how to sign up and watch the match.

Watch Inter Miami vs NYCFC on MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you live in the United States or Canada and you want to watch Inter Miami vs NYCFC, you’ll need to sign up for MLS Season Pass, which is available exclusively on the Apple TV website or app. There’s no free trial, and it costs either $15 per month or $99 for the entire season (or $13 and $79 if you’re subscribed to Apple TV+).

There will typically be a couple of games each week that are offered up for free, but this week’s free games are DC United vs Montreal and Atlanta vs Chicago.

Nevertheless, though it isn’t completely free, Season Pass is still certainly a very strong value if you plan on watching MLS action throughout the season. Every single game for a max of $15 per month is a great deal by itself, but you’ll also get Leagues Cup matches, as well as select MLS Next and MLS Next Pro games.

Once you’ve signed up for Season Pass, you can watch a live stream of Miami vs NYCFC on your computer via the Apple TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Apple TV app. You’ll be able to watch an English or Spanish broadcast.

Watch Inter Miami vs NYCFC Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

Watching MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is restricted to the United States and Canada only. However, if you’re in a different country with no other way to watch a live stream of the game, you can try a virtual private network such as NordVPN. This will hide your IP address–and thus, your location–and connect you to a digital server located somewhere within the United States. You can then get around any potential location-blocks and access content as if you were actually in the US

While NordVPN is our recommendation, you can also check out our guides to the best VPN services and the best VPN deals available right now.

