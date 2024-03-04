 Skip to main content
Inter vs Genoa live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Serie A frontrunners Inter look to tally a 12th win in a row across all competition when they take on 12th-place Genoa at San Siro today. Alberto Gilardino’s squad was actually the last team to steal a point against Inter when they played to a 1-1 draw way back in December, setting this up as an intriguing fixture.

If you live in the United States, you can watch the match (2:45 p.m. ET start time) live on Paramount+. But that’s not your only option–there are actually three different ways you can watch a free live stream of the match online.

Is There a Free Inter vs Genoa Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

Paramount+ is option No. 1. For just $6 per month, you’ll get every Serie A match in English and Italian, as well as other live sports and hundreds of hours of on-demand TV shows and movies. That’s a really strong value, but if you’re only interested in watching this week’s matches, Paramount+ does come with a seven-day free trial.

And while most Serie A matches–such as this one–are exclusive to Paramount+ in the United States, that doesn’t actually mean you only have one live stream option. You can also get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels. This is ultimately the same thing as Paramount+, but it come with a separate seven-day free trial, and you’ll watch the match on Amazon’s website or app rather than Paramount’s.

If you’ve already used up both of those free trials previously, you can also get Paramount+ through DirecTV Stream. You can include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when signing up for your free five-day trial, and you can then watch the match on the Paramount+ website or app by logging in with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

How to Watch the Inter vs Genoa Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you subscribe to one of the previously mentioned streaming services, you’ll need to be in the United States to watch the match. That is, unless you use a virtual private network (VPN), which hides your location and connects you to a server in a different country (in this case, the US), allowing you to access location-restricted content from that country.

Some streaming services are starting to block more VPN’s servers, but NordVPN has over 6,000-plus servers to choose from and works with Paramount+. That’s why it tops our list of the best VPN services, and that’s what we would go with if you’re trying to watch the match from abroad. If you change your mind, NordVPN does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

