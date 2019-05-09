It: Chapter Two trailer brings Pennywise back for more nightmares

Share

Pennywise the Dancing Clown has returned to Derry, but will the Losers Club be strong enough to stop him this time around?

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer for It: Chapter Two, the upcoming sequel to the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. The film brings back the characters who first defeated the evil entity known as Pennywise 27 years ago to face the creature again when it resurfaces in their hometown of Derry, Maine.

Now adults, the childhood friends must deal with the trauma of their earlier encounter with Pennywise and the myriad ways that horrific experience affected them in the nearly three decades that followed.

The trailer features Crimson Peak actress Jessica Chastain prominently as Beverly Marsh, the young girl whose friendship with a group of outcasts 27 years ago changed her life and put her on a collision course with Pennywise. The preview shows Beverly visiting her childhood home in Derry, only to have her meeting with the current occupant take a nightmarish twist.

Chastain’s impressive cast of co-stars is also introduced in the trailer. The cast of adult members of the Losers Club includes James McAvoy (X-Men) as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader (Barry) as Richie Tozier, Jay Ryan (Beauty and the Beast) as Ben Hanscom, James Ransone (Generation Kill) as Eddie Kaspbrak, Andy Bean (Here and Now) as Stanley Uris, and Isaiah Mustafa (Shadowhunters) as Mike Hanlon. The film also features Teach Grant (Altered Carbon) as Henry Bowers, Jess Weixler (The Son) as Audra Phillips, Xavier Dolan (Boy Erased) as Adrian Mellon, and Will Beinbrink (Queen of the South) as Tom Rogan.

Last, but far from least, the film brings back Bill Skarsgård as the supernatural villain Pennywise.

Directed again by Andrés Muschietti from a script penned by Gary Dauberman, It: Chapter Two is based on Stephen King’s acclaimed novel of the same name, which was divided into two chapters for the big screen.

It: Chapter Two has big — one might even say clown-sized — shoes to fill when it hits theaters in September. When the first film debuted in 2017, it had the biggest opening weekend of all time for a horror movie and went on to become the highest-grossing horror movie ever made, earning $327.4 million in U.S. theaters and $700.3 million worldwide.

The film is scheduled to premiere on September 6.