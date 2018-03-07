Jason Momoa’s ‘The Crow’ remake now has a release date

Share

The remake of The Crow set to star Jason Momoa that’s been in development for almost a decade now just took a big step forward. The film now has an official release date of October 11, 2019.

Set to be directed by Corin Hardy (The Hallow) from a script penned by multitalented musician, writer, and filmmaker Nick Cave, Sony Pictures’ remake of the 1994 film The Crow casts Game of Thrones actor Momoa as Eric Draven, a man who returns from the grave in order to avenge the murder of his wife. The original movie was directed by Alex Proyas and featured the last performance of actor Brandon Lee, who was accidentally killed while filming.

Described as a “gritty reboot” of the 1994 film that spawned three feature-length sequels and a television series, The Crow continues the franchise based on James O’Barr’s 1989 Gothic comic-book series of the same name.

Momoa’s attachment to the role was initially reported by Mashable, which cited anonymous sources close to the project in confirming his involvement. The rumor got some support from Momoa himself, who posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Hardy, settling a “deal” of some sort over a pint of Guinness.

“The only way to officially seal the deal as men Is a pint of black beauty,” wrote Momoa in the caption for the photo along with hashtags “#sealthedeal #greatnewstocome. #dreamjob #cantwaittotelltheworld.”

Momoa was the latest in a long line of leading men to join the project at one point or another, only to depart as the film seemed increasingly mired in development limbo. That list included Bradley Cooper, Luke Evans, and Jack Huston, among other actors.

Hardy, who first gained attention for his work on the horror movie The Hallow, also followed a long list of filmmakers attached to the project. Previously, Blade director Stephen Norrington, 28 Weeks Later director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, and Before The Fall director Francisco Javier Gutiérrez were all attached to the film.

Updated March 7, 2018, with the film’s official release date.