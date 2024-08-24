Like The Crow remake? Then watch these 3 movies right now

Rupert Sanders’ The Crow, starring Bill Skarsgård, just premiered, and it’ll certainly give audiences something to talk about. A reinterpretation of the 1989 comic book series, which in turn spawned the 1994 cult classic of the same name, The Crow follows Eric Draven, a man who returns from the dead to avenge the murder of his beloved girlfriend, Shelly (FKA Twigs), and rescue her soul from a dark and seemingly inescapable place.

Although the film isn’t for everyone, many will find enjoyment in its early 2000s emo approach to the iconic story. Those who do and are looking for other similar movies should definitely watch these three worthy options that work great as companions to The Crow. Whether because they share similar themes, visual styles, or actors, these movies will scratch the itch provoked by Skarsgård’s latest effort.

Underworld (2003)

If there’s a movie that will come to mind while watching 2024’s The Crow, it’s definitely Len Wiseman’s 2003 urban fantasy Underworld. Kate Beckinsale stars as Selene, a lycan-hunting vampire who falls for a human, Michael Corvin (Scott Speedman). When he’s bitten by a lycan, Selene must decide whether to stay with him or follow her ancestral duty.

Underworld is a triumph of style over substance. It sidelines the story in favor of crafting a gothic, leathery, gloomy visual tone that would surprisingly influence many of the future urban fantasies in cinema. Although it was never a major blockbuster, Underworld was successful enough to spawn a series, including four sequels. The lore between the lycans and the vampires is interesting enough, but Beckinsale is the real reason to tune into this movie, as she delivers everything demanded of her and much more.

Underworld is available to rent or purchase on Amazon and other digital vendors.

Hellboy (2004)

Horror maestro Guillermo del Toro directs this live-action adaptation of the iconic Dark Horse Comics character. Hellboy stars cult icon Ron Pearlman in the title role, a demon-turned-investigator who must fight a resuscitated sorcerer who wants to use him to trigger the apocalypse.

Visually stunning and narratively satisfying, Hellboy is an adaptation that thrives thanks to its director’s passion for the source material. Del Toro is in his element in the devilish world of Hellboy, bringing his love of horror and monsters to the forefront and delivering one of the best comic book adaptations of the 2000s. The Oscar-winning director might have been too big of an ask for Lionsgate, but one can only imagine how The Crow would have looked if del Toro had been behind the camera.

Hellboy is available to stream on PlutoTV.

Villains (2019)

If you enjoyed Skarsgård’s take on Eric, then you will love Villains, a 2019 dark comedy horror movie. The actor stars opposite horror queen Maika Monroe (Longlegs) in the story of two inept lovebirds who break into a manor after clumsily robbing a convenience store. However, they soon learn that the owners hide disturbing and dangerous secrets.

Villains thrives on the chemistry between Skarsgård and Monroe, who play the silly, yet endearing couple with sweet and funny reliability. Skarsgård is great as Mickey, a mostly incompetent, yet well-meaning buffoon who would do everything for his girl. Villains is basically a rom-com disguised as a horror comedy, and it’s all the better for it. If you want something lighter after the gruesome intensity of The Crow, this is the one for you.

Villains is available to stream on Tubi.