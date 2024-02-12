 Skip to main content
Juventus vs Udinese live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Looking to bounce back from just their second defeat of the season, Juventus take on Udinese on Monday at Allianz Stadium. Four points and an extra match now separate Inter and Juventus atop the Serie A table, so Massimiliano Allegri’s squad can’t afford anything but a win here against a Udinese side that has just 19 points in 23 matches this season.

If you live in the United States, the match (2:45 p.m. ET start time) will stream exclusively on Paramount+. If you haven’t used Paramount+ before, you can watch Juventus vs Udinese at no cost with a free trial. If you have used it, though, we have some other sneaky ways you watch the match live for free.

Is There a Free Roma vs Inter Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

There are three ways you can watch Roma vs Inter for free in the United States. Paramount+ is the first and most simple, as a subscription will get you access to every Serie A match this season. It costs $6 per month or $60 for the year, but you get a seven-day free trial when signing up.

If you’ve already used your Paramount+ free trial, you can also watch Paramount+ through Sling TV. Sling doesn’t normally offer a free trial, but the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on is currently free for your first month, and you can get it by itself without having to add either of the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base packages (which don’t come with a free trial).

The third way you can watch the match for free is through the Paramount+ Amazon Channel. You need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch this way, but both Prime (30 days) and the Paramount+ Channel (seven days) come with a free trial.

Watch Roma vs Inter Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Even if you’re outside of the United States, a virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address and lets you access US-only sites as if you’re still physically inside the country. There are a ton of available VPNs (you can check out our list of best VPN deals available right now), but NordVPN is a good one to check out first. It’s safe, fast and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out risk-free.

