Could Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga find a home at Netflix?

By
Kevin Costner stares with cowboy flintiness in a still from Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 1
New Line Cinema/Warner Bros.

Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga has a temporary home on streaming giant Netflix.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is now available to stream on Netflix. The film’s inclusion on Netflix is somewhat of a surprise, considering Chapter 1 was believed to be a Max exclusive. However, Warner Bros. has been licensing its movies and TV shows to Netflix for over a year. Even Dune: Part Two, Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing movie of 2024, is now streaming on Netflix.

Is Costner’s Horizon looking for a new home? In July, World of Reel reported that Netflix offered to buy the rights to Horizon: An American Sagawhich includes funding for Chapters 3 and 4. Costner declined the offer and remains adamant about releasing Horizon in theaters.

After premiering at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 opened in theaters on June 28, 2024. The film received mixed reviews and grossed $38 million against a $50 million budget. After the disappointing box office performance of Chapter 1, Warner Bros. removed Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 from its release calendarChapter played at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival.

Costner, who had a public feud with Taylor Sheridan over his Yellowstone departure, only filmed some of Chapter 3. Costner recently told Deadline that he’s meeting “all the billionaires” to secure funding to film Chapters 3 and 4.

“I’m going to make 3,” Costner said. “I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but I’m going to make it,and then I’m going to make the fourth one. And if you want to say ‘The End’ at that point, then that’s the end.”

If Chapter 1 becomes a hit on Netflix, perhaps Costner will reengage conversations about adding future chapters of Horizon to the streamer.

Stream Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 on Netflix and Max.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
