 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LAFC vs LA Galaxy live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

It’s time for the first El Trafico matchup of 2024, as LAFC take on LA Galaxy at BMO Stadium today. Though it’s obviously a relatively new rivalry, it has already proven to be one of the fiercest and most competitive in the league. In the 21 previous matchups, the Galaxy have won nine, LAFC have won seven, and five have played to a draw. The aggregate score is 46-45.

This must-watch match starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on Fox. If you don’t have cable, though, we’ve put together all the different ways you can watch a live stream of El Trafico for free.

Is There a Free LAFC vs LA Galaxy Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
Digital Trends

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 180-plus other TV channels via Fubo‘s “Pro” channel package. It costs $80 per month, but it comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing you to watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy at no cost.

Related

If you’ve already used your Fubo free trial, you can also watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) via either YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” or DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” channel package. YouTube TV costs $58 per month for the first three months ($73 per month after that), while DirecTV Stream costs $80 per month, but both come with a five-day free trial.

Finally, we have MLS Season Pass, which includes every single game this season (with no blackouts of any kind). It costs $15 per month or $99 for the season (or $13 and $79, respectively, if you’re an Apple TV+ subscribers), and it doesn’t come with a free trial, but it does make a couple of games every week available for free without needing to sign up. LAFC vs LA Galaxy is one of the free ones this week.

To watch this way, just head to the Apple TV app or website and find the match. You’ll need an Apple ID to watch, but it’s free to sign up if you don’t have one.

How to Watch the LAFC vs LA Galaxy Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

All of those options are US-only (except for MLS Season Pass, which is restricted to the US and Canada), but a virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address and connect you to a digital server located in the United States. This allows you to operate online as if you were located in the US. In other words, if you’re in Spain or some other country, you can connect to a VPN to watch the match via one of the aforementioned streaming services.

NordVPN would be our recommendation, as it tops our list of the best VPN services. It’s currently on sale, but you can also try it out risk-free thanks to a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Watch Thunder vs Celtics live stream: Can you watch for free?
Jayson Tatum dribbles a ball on a basketball court.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their Eastern Conference road-trip with a visit to TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics. There will be plenty of teams, especially in the West, with something to say about this, but this one could easily be a finals preview.

The game is about to tip off, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised nationally on ESPN, but if you don't have cable, there are plenty of ways you can watch a live stream of the Thunder vs Celtics game online for free or cheap.
The Best Way to Watch the Thunder vs Celtics Live Stream

Read more
Watch Man City vs Aston Villa live stream: Can you watch for free?
watch this incredible fpv drone video of man citys stadium city

Manchester City take on Aston Villa in a massive Top-4 Premier League fixture today. Both teams will be desperate for a positive result here, as the Citizens are hoping to keep pace with Liverpool and Arsenal atop the table, while Villa, who haven't played in the top-tier Europe cup since 1982, are barely clinging on to that last Champions League spot.

This one is about to start, at 3:15 p.m. ET, and in the United States it will stream exclusively on Peacock. That unfortunately means there's no way to watch completely free, but it does present a good opportunity to snag one of the more underrated streaming services. Here's everything you need to know to watch City vs Villa.
Watch Man City vs Aston Villa on Peacock

Read more
Watch PSG vs Rennes live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Rennes to Parc des Princes for a Coupe de France semifinal clash today. Rennes managed a 1-1 draw when they last visited PSG in February, but they'll nonetheless be viewed as big underdogs when they take on Les Parisiens, who look to remain alive in their quest for a French Cup/Ligue 1/Champions League treble.

The match is starting soon, at 3:10 p.m. ET, and will be televised on Fox Sports 2 in the United States. However, if you're looking to watch a live stream of the match, there are three different ways you can do that for free.
Is There a Free PSG vs Rennes Live Stream?

Read more