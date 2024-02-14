 Skip to main content
Like Amazon Prime Video’s hit movie Upgraded? Then watch these 3 great rom-coms now

Blair Marnell
By
Archie Renaux and Camila Mendes in Upgraded.
Amazon Prime Video

Earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video released a new original rom-com called Upgraded, which features Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes as Ana, a young intern who is working for a demanding boss, Claire (Marisa Tomei). After getting bumped to first class during a trip to London, Ana is mistaken for her Claire by a handsome young stranger, William (Archie Renaux), who quickly falls for her. There have been plenty of romantic comedies that started off with mistaken identity moments like that, but Upgraded has the distinction of debuting near the top of the most popular movies on Prime Video.

If you like Amazon Prime Video’s Upgraded, check out our picks for the three great rom-coms you should watch next. The selections include another recent film on Prime Video, a classic romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock, and a wild movie that borders on being an action comedy as well.

The Other Zoey (2023)

Josephine Langford and Drew Starkey in The Other Zoey.
Brainstorm Media

Strangely enough, Archie Renaux stars in both Upgraded and The Other Zoey, which makes him at least the temporary king of the rom-coms on Prime Video. The story for this film follows Zoey Miller (Josephine Langford), a young woman who is not the same Zoey (Maggie Thurmon) dating Zach MacLaren (Drew Starkey). The former has a meeting with Zach that’s right out of a rom-com, even though she doesn’t believe in things like that.

When Zach is injured and stricken with partial amnesia, he mistakes Zoey for his girlfriend. After a doctor tells Zoey not to upset Zach, she keeps up the ruse while going on a vacation with Zach and his friend Miles Maclaren (Renaux). Although Zoey is attracted to Zack, she also has romantic sparks with Miles that may complicate things, especially when Zack’s real girlfriend enters the picture.

Watch The Other Zoey on Prime Video.

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman in While You Were Sleeping.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution, Inc.

Sandra Bullock’s reign among rom-coms began to take shape in While You Were Sleeping, a film that casts her as a lonely woman named Lucy Eleanor Moderatz. Lucy admires a handsome stranger, Peter Callaghan (Peter Gallagher), from afar, and she even saves his life after he is knocked unconscious and left on the railway tracks. Lucy is mistakenly introduced to Peter’s family at the hospital as his fiancée, and she is too embarrassed to reveal the truth. And as Lucy spends time with the Callaghans, she comes to love them for all of their quirks.

Peter’s brother, Jack Callaghan (Bill Pullman), is initially suspicious of Lucy. Yet when they get to know each other, Lucy and Jack feel a romantic spark greater than any attraction she has for Peter. But after so many lies and misunderstandings, how can they build a relationship with each other?

Watch While You Were Sleeping on Disney+.

Date Night (2010)

Tina Fey and Steve Carell in Date Night.
20th Century Studios

Long before he directed Deadpool and Wolverine for Marvel, Shawn Levy helmed Date Night, a film about a couple played by SNL veteran Tina Fey and The Office‘s Steve Carell. As Claire and Phil Foster, the pair try to spice up their love life by going out on a date night without their kids.

At a fancy restaurant, the Fosters live dangerously by stealing a reservation from the Tripplehorns. That kicks off a case of mistaken identity that puts both of their lives in danger, as the Tripplehorns have been dealing with some very bad men. Now, the Fosters have to figure out how to save their own lives and return home to their children.

Watch Date Night on Max.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
